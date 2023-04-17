Job summary

Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Power Portfolio Trader to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.

The European energy markets have become a more substantial piece of the global energy and financial markets, resulting in a significant change in the profile of market participants and new participation dynamics. At bp, Trading & Shipping (T&S) European Power (EP) continues to be at the front end of strategy and is classified as a key growth wedge from which to build out, diversify and transition the business into an Integrated Energy Company (IEC).

Fundamental to delivering on this strategy and growing the European Power business is the effective buildout of the portfolio. This is viewed as a cornerstone to the future success of this business as we bridge long term generation offtake, customer load and asset optionality. You will be part of our highly capable team leading on this effort.

You will be empowered to:

Support the effective risk management of the exposures, from long-dated through to prompt, which arise from the current and growing power portfolio; this includes running liquid and illiquid risk across volume, basis, shape, duration and cross commodity hedging plans, under direction of the Senior Manager

Define, drive and document power portfolio optimisation strategies for short and medium -term positions across power, fuels and carbon aligned to agreed macro trading strategies

Active engagement with Structuring, Origination and key interfaces (e.g. G&LC) around sophisticated transactions and strategies (e.g. Tolling Agreements, PPAs and VPPs); actively driving and inputting into forward origination activity to onboard structures, optionality and desired risk commensurate with portfolio aspirations and requirements

Work with Operations Team and others to ensure power exposures are well-managed into DA, Intraday and Balancing Markets, aligning both flexible and renewable generation

Assist in model development around shaping risks lending to well-informed risk of infrastructure build out and handling contract optionality resulting from growing flex gen (including batteries) and renewable portfolio

Ensure that market appetite, credit and liquidity constraints, risk limits, accounting treatment, tax treatment, compliance requirements and other factors are brought together in negotiations with customers and the related internal structuring

Innovate through rapid prototyping of valuation and correlation models, both using existing quant tools and producing new tools as the need arises and develop renewable portfolio arbitrage models noting markets will get more distorted and volatile

Support the valuation of structural transactions as required, including balance sheet usage, market slippage, credit costs, funding costs and return thresholds; all assisting the Senior Manager in production of a strict hedging plan

Collaboration with Commodity Risk to ensure that risk limits, transaction- and portfolio-level valuation and risk analytic tools and processes are produced, established and adhered to

Deliver on One Team European Power P&L and strategic growth targets

Ensure all trading activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with bp Code of Conduct and T&S Operating Standards



About You

Essential experience:

Active knowledge and understanding of European energy trading markets, trading instruments and risk

Strong technical ability (e.g. python) to coordinate various forms of data to advise and support efficient decision making

Awareness of tools and requirements for forecasting, optimising and dispatching renewable power generation

Effective understanding of options, pricing and financial modelling providing for ability to creatively structure sophisticated transactions

Experience in contributing towards building a streamlined data driven organisation to dynamically handle portfolio risks and extract extrinsic value

Knowledge of sources of relevant data for trading activity, including Intraday and Balancing Markets

Awareness of regulations impacting our business e.g. REMIT

Comfortable with and dedicated to a high compliance environment

Willingness to be a champion for controls and compliance across the team

Acute attention to detail, highly analytical and solution driven

Eager to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment

Desirable experience