Job summary

The Power Scheduler- East is responsible for operational duties for BP's physical power obligations in the Eastern ISOs. The role's main focus is scheduling, managing, and balancing all physical schedules within BP's East Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant and maintaining internal and external customer relationships.

Key accountabilities:

Responsible for Day Ahead scheduling duties for BP's physical power obligations in ISOs in the Eastern US.

Must be compliant with all internal and external requirements

Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy

Provide analytical support to Power traders when requested

Assist all internal BP affiliate relationships

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

3-5 years proven experience scheduling and trading power

Knowledge of Eastern ISO market rules and protocols including PJM, MISO, NYISO and ISONE

Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets

Must be able to multi-task and handle high pressure situations in a dynamic environment

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel

Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is highly desired

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines

Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies

Desirable criteria:

Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!