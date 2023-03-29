Site traffic information and cookies

Power Scheduler - East

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146926BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Power Scheduler- East is responsible for operational duties for BP's physical power obligations in the Eastern ISOs. The role's main focus is scheduling, managing, and balancing all physical schedules within BP's East Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant and maintaining internal and external customer relationships.

Key accountabilities:

  • Responsible for Day Ahead scheduling duties for BP's physical power obligations in ISOs in the Eastern US.
  • Must be compliant with all internal and external requirements
  • Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy
  • Provide analytical support to Power traders when requested
  • Assist all internal BP affiliate relationships

Essential education:

  • Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

  • 3-5 years proven experience scheduling and trading power
  • Knowledge of Eastern ISO market rules and protocols including PJM, MISO, NYISO and ISONE
  • Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets
  • Must be able to multi-task and handle high pressure situations in a dynamic environment
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel
  • Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is highly desired
  • Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines
  • Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies

Desirable criteria:

  • Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

