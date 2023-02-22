Job summary

bp is growing its Power Business, and we are in need a Power Trade Analyst in the Houston, Texas office. The role will be responsible for supporting trading and origination activities including deal entry, position reporting, modeling, and profit and loss reporting. The Trade Analyst is part of Trading Operations within bp Trading and Shipping (T&S) Americas. The role has a hybrid work schedule, office attendance is required weekly.

Key Accountabilities:

Daily trade entry and validation of deals in the energy trading system, following all business policies and regulatory requirements

Calculate and report accurate trading book profit and loss (P&L) estimates each day.

Reconcile and explain book P&L differences compared to system calculation and identify issues.

Maintain & improve trader models and curve sheets, ensuring all data is accurate, current, and complete

Develop an understanding of the trading positions, transactions, and market fundamentals.

Be a resource to support functions answer any questions regarding trading transactions

Collaborate with the Traders and Origination team, providing transaction and systems analysis to enable the ongoing growth strategy, seeking to identify commercial opportunities

Interface with Trading Functions (Commodity Risk, Settlements, Contracts/Confirmations) to understand and trouble shoot system issues raised, following through to resolution.

Required to support the Business Continuity Program (BCP) when local office is closed, temporary relocation can be required.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Experience in a related industry, for example: Accounting, Banking, Data, Energy, Finance, Engineering, Technology, etc.

The ability to work as part of a team, working to achieve common goals

Demonstrate a rigorous work ethic and can handle competing priorities and deadlines daily

Strong technical skills in MS Excel or database, can compose & evaluate formulas or queries

Hybrid work schedule weekly, in office (Houston) Tues.- Thurs., remote Mon. & Fri.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of mark to market accounting with respect to energy trading transactions and assets

Experience working with energy trading or scheduling systems

Possessing strong interpersonal and conflict resolution skills

Working knowledge of computer programming languages in VBA, SQL, R, or Python

Knowledge of US Power markets for example: ERCOT, PJM, MISO, CAISO, ISONE

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!