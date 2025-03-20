Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

BP is growing its Power Trading Business and we are in need a Power Trade Analyst! The role will be responsible for supporting trading and origination activities including deal entry, position reporting, trade modeling, and profit and loss reporting. The Trade Analyst is part of Trading Operations within BP Supply Trading and Shipping (ST&S) Americas. The role has a hybrid work schedule, office attendance is required weekly.

Location: Houston Or New York City

Key Accountabilities

Daily trade entry and validation of deals in the trading system, following all business policies

Calculate and report accurate trading book profit and loss (P&L) estimates each day.

Reconcile and explain book P&L estimates compared to system calculation and identify issues.

Maintain & improve trader models and curve sheets, ensuring all data is accurate and complete

Understand the trading book positions, transactions, and market price curves

Collaborate with the Traders and Origination team, providing transaction support, seeking to operationalize commercial opportunities

Collaborate with Trading Functions to assist in process and solve system limitations.

Required to support the Business Continuity Program (BCP) when local office is closed, temporary relocation will be provided at backup site.

Qualifications

Knowledge of US Power markets

The ability to work as part of a team to achieve common goals

Demonstrate a rigorous work ethic and can handle competing priorities and deadlines

Strong technical skills in Microsoft Excel and databases, can compose & evaluate formulas and queries

Ability to work a hybrid schedule (in office Tues.- Thurs., remote Mon. & Fri.)

Preferred qualifications

Knowledge of West Power markets

Knowledge of mark to market accounting for Power, Natural Gas or Renewable Energy Credits (RECs)

Experience in process design and testing of energy trading systems specifically Endur

Strong interpersonal and conflict resolution skills

Skillful use of computer programming languages in VBA, SQL, R, or Python

Power Markets knowledge related to transactions & settlements: CAISO, WECC, SERC, PJM, MISO, ERCOT

Experience with option transactions & knowledge of option greeks

About bp

How much do we pay (Base)? ($107,000– $153,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.