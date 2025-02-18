Site traffic information and cookies

Power Trader

  • Location Brazil - São Paulo
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ091302
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. T&S offers a combination of outstanding expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and extraordinary analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

We are excited to present an outstanding opportunity to join us as a Power Trader. The role will be responsible for developing trading strategies to generate value trading margin, increasing relationship and liquidity in the market, and hedging customer deals. This position will develop structures to optimize business performance and support origination transactions. All of this will be done in a market compliant and ethical manner. Applicants must be able to demonstrate extensive experience in the Brazilian power market, relevant tracking record performance and advanced skills for financial structures.

Key Accountabilities

  • Structure, price and support execution for power market transactions.
  • Improve high level relationships with the most relevant market players
  • Develop trade structures using linear and non-linear products to improve risk/returns for power portfolio
  • Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail on trade entry
  • Participate in discussions to develop pricing models for linear and non-linear structures
  • Promote and maintain a culture of compliance

Essential Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, engineer, economics, other related fields, or equivalent experience required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • 10 years of professional experience, strong knowledge in the Brazil Power Markets will be valued
  • Experience with non-linear trading and valuation
  • Strong risk management skills
  • Knowledge in FX, inflation and interest rate exposure and risk management
  • English proficiency is desirable

Additional Criteria

  • Competitive, results-oriented individual that can operate effectively in a team environment
  • Communication capabilities to describe trading strategies
  • Strong analytical skills, commercial approach and attention to detail
  • Self-starter, independent problem solver and willingness to develop solutions proactively in response to asset optimization, trading or customer-based origination opportunities
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills with ability to adapt communication to meet the needs of the audience
  • Hybrid scheme: 2 days a week working from home

Please submit your CV in English

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

