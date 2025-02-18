Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. T&S offers a combination of outstanding expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and extraordinary analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.
We are excited to present an outstanding opportunity to join us as a Power Trader. The role will be responsible for developing trading strategies to generate value trading margin, increasing relationship and liquidity in the market, and hedging customer deals. This position will develop structures to optimize business performance and support origination transactions. All of this will be done in a market compliant and ethical manner. Applicants must be able to demonstrate extensive experience in the Brazilian power market, relevant tracking record performance and advanced skills for financial structures.
Please submit your CV in English
