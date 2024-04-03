Power Trader – Southeast

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Southeast Power Trader – New York City or Houston

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

bp’s Power Desk is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual to join our team. The successful candidate will focus on various growth initiatives while developing and implementing physical trading strategies. Specifically, the position will be responsible for trading and managing originated risk in the physical power across the Southeastern markets. Teamwork, attention to detail and creative thinking are a must. The candidate should have a track record of consistent PnL performance, with at least three years of experience.



Key Accountabilities

Identify trading opportunities with asymmetric risk/return profiles.

Execute trading strategies within assigned limits.

Work with origination to clear and manage customer transactions.

Follow all market, exchange and BP code of conduct / rules.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required.

3 years trading experience in southeast power market

Essential Duties/Responsibilities

Develop and execute physical/financial trading strategies with a focus on the SERC and MISO South markets.

Work in coordination with the origination team to facilitate customer solutions.

Support internal functional teams by working with counterparties and transmission providers to establish enabling agreements as required.

Develop comprehensive models to analyze commodity markets and to assist and coordinate the development of fundamental modeling capabilities and views.

Communicate Southeast physical power expertise while collaborating with internal collaborators.

Minimum Requirements

Experience trading physical power in the Southeast.

Deep understanding of the transmission system and associated process requirements,

Proven knowledge of power market fundamentals, with expert understanding of physical markets

Possess a strong network of established Southeast counterparty relationships.

Previous experience in scheduling and tagging physical power transactions.

Strong teammate with ability to take initiative and work independently.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and adhere to deadlines while maintaining attention to detail.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.