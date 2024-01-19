Power Trader – West

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The successful candidate will be responsible for trading around portfolio positions, customer transactions and transmission positions in the WECC market within the prompt 3 months. The candidate will be responsible for generating incremental P&L.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Balance Load contracts with contracted supply currently in the portfolio

Continuously assess and optimize the West portfolio to achieve financial goals and maintain a competitive insight.

Optimize long term transmission positions with physical and clean energy products

Manage and optimize flexible generation contracts such as HRCOs, offtakes and tolls by transacting in the cash market.

Monitor the physical/financial markets and maintain an acute understanding of market/price trends

Research trading opportunities in the short-term physical, financial and transmission space to extract value from speculative strategies in WECC markets

Assist the Power Trading team to develop and execute analytical tools, market models and trading and optimization strategies.

Assist the Power Trading team in the execution of the monthly FTR strategies

Monitor and validate various reports generated by the Operations and Enterprise Risk Management Groups.

Participate in various ad hoc analysis and reports requested by Management.

Maintain up to date understanding of market rules.

Research, implement and refine trading strategies from idea to testing and deployment in the markets.

Work closely with supporting Functions (Fundamentals, Operations, Credit, Compliance, Finance, Market Risk)

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree in finance, economics, energy management, or a related field. Advanced degrees (e.g., MBA) are a plus.

Essential experience:

5+ years of experience and a deep knowledge of fundamentals of physical and financial West power markets

OATI e-tagging and OASIS transmission rules.

Possess a strong network of established WECC counterparty relationships.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills for financial modeling and risk assessment.

Proficiency in data analysis tools

Strong culture of compliance and understanding of all market rules and regulations

Ability to work effectively in a high-pressure, fast-paced trading environment.

Adaptability and the ability to make quick and informed decisions.

Emotional discipline and the ability to manage stress during market fluctuations.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy in trading activities.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?

$95,000 - $176,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



