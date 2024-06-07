Power Trading Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. T&S offers a combination of outstanding expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and extraordinary analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. The organization is growing its activity in the Brazilian power market. This business is responsible for the origination and marketing to new and existing customers, trading, and providing support for bp’s renewable initiatives.

We are excited to present an outstanding opportunity to join us as a Power Trader Manager. The role will be responsible for managing the power trading portfolio in Brazil, enabling customer deals via trading, and for developing trading strategies in the Brazilian Power markets. Also, as part of the accountabilities, the person in this position will develop structures to optimize business performance and support origination transactions. All of this will be done in a market compliant and ethical manner. Applicants must be able to demonstrate extensive experience in the Brazilian power market, relevant tracking record performance and advanced skills for financial structures.

Key Accountabilities

Structure, price and support execution for power market transactions. Focusing on traders and power desks counterparties.

Develop trade structures using linear and non-linear products to improve risk/returns for power portfolio

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail on trade entry

Participate in discussions to develop pricing models for linear and non-linear structures

Ability to be a commercial leader promoting a culture of compliance

Improve high level relationships with the most relevant market players

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineer, economics, other related fields, or equivalent experience required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

10 years of professional experience, extensive knowledge in the Brazil Power Markets will be valued

Previous experience as manager or team lead/supervisor is desirable

Experience with non-linear trading and valuation

Strong risk management skills

Knowledge in FX, inflation and interest rate exposure and risk management

English proficiency

Additional Criteria

Competitive, results-oriented individual that can operate effectively in a team environment

Leadership capabilities to lead commercial teams

Communication capabilities to describe trading strategies

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to details

Self-starter, independent problem solver and willingness to develop solutions proactively in response to asset optimization, trading or customer-based origination opportunities

Effective verbal and written communication skills in English and Portuguese with ability to adapt communication to meet the needs of the audience

Availability for international travels

Hybrid scheme: 2 days a week working from home

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

English Language, Power Market, Power Trading, Risk Management, Trade Execution, Trading Strategies



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.