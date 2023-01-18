Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Power/Electrical Engineering Intern

Power/Electrical Engineering Intern

Power/Electrical Engineering Intern

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140625BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

