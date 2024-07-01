Pre-Airfield Lead Nordics

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us as a Pre-Airfield Lead in the Nordics!

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

In the Nordic countries, Air BP has an extensive network of supply chains with high focus on product quality, safety and competitiveness. This network includes import terminals, refinery terminals, military airbases in Norway, road transport, rail transport and pipeline transport, all operated by third parties.

The purpose of this role is to manage compliance against relevant industry standards and bp governing documents in this network.

There is a 25-50% traveling involved however, these travels are well planned in advance and you will have influence in timing thus this requirement can be accommodated to your possibilities.

In this role, you will:

Audit terminals against industry standard EI/JIG 1530

Train terminal staff and drivers

Provide aviation related technical support to terminal operators

Coordinate audits of aviation fuel laboratories supported by experts in the central bp product quality team.

Deliver product quality related training and support to aviation fuel customers

Assist the regional Product Quality Authority in investigation of PQ related incidents

Manage the technical side of Air BP’s ownership of one of the third party operated terminals

Be security cleared by the Norwegian military for auditing air bases

Be the authority contact on product quality related matters including reporting to the national chemical registers and to EU

This role includes close cooperation internally in bp with:

Regional Product Quality Authority

Trading and Supply on documentation of ship cargos of aviation fuels

Logistics department on relationship with terminal operators and transport companies

Technical Service Lead on training and other support to customers

Supporting the wider North Europe operations team in delivering on their accountabilities

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor or Master degree in engineering or equivalent experience in engineering or other relevant technical field

5+ years experience in fuel storage and handling is important

Previous aviation fuel experience at a terminal or airport is a plus

Contractor management experience

Inspection management, preferably EI/JIG 1530 or JIG

Risk assessment and management

Fluent in written and spoken in Norwegian and English is essential

Must obtain security clearance for entry to Norwegian Airbases

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Audit Management, Contractor Training, Control of Work, Fuel Handling, Fuel Quality, Incident investigation and learning, Procedures and practices, Production Quality Control, Product Quality, Risk Management, Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.