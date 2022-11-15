Pre-Construction Development Project Management Advisor - Northeast

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Development Project Management Advisor – East Coast of Asset Management reports to Development Manager and is responsible for overseeing the coordination and administration of all aspects of store site development project management of East Coast sites including planning, organizing, executing, and reporting project activities. This position requires exposure to all functional areas of the business, including Operations, Marketing, Finance, Store Development, and the Executive staff.
Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)