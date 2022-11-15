Pre-Construction Development Project Management Advisor - Northeast

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

overseeing the coordination and administration of all aspects of store site development project management of East Coast sites including planning, organizing, executing, and reporting project activities. This position requires exposure to all functional areas of the business, including Operations, Marketing, Finance, Store Development, and the Executive staff.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

Essential Job Functions Provide overall Project Management, including the development, implementation and maintenance of the critical path and development strategies for all aspects of the site development process from site discovery through construction completion and facility handoff. Responsible for execution and administration of all NTI (New to Industry), ESA (Existing Site Acquisition), and DCA (Desirable Competitive Acquisition) site entitlement processes, including civil, fuel, traffic, and site engineering and consultative input on IM (Integrity Management), RC (Regulatory Compliance), and CM (Commercial Maintain) projects, as assigned, for Company Owned and MSCO (Multi-Site Contract Operator) locations Collaborate with the Design & Technical Standards Team to ensure all jurisdictional approvals are obtained and maintained to allow for full construction or remodel of NTI, ESA, and DCA sites Participate in scope walk through for ESA/DCA sites, review and provide functional assurance for each project Establish, document, communicate, and ensure compliance with all civil design standards for implementation in site improvement plans Oversee, administer, and ensure project compliance with prescribed Project Management, Scheduling, Reporting, and Project Communication tools Directly solicit and manage external consultants including civil engineers, environmental consultants, fuel engineers, and other site development disciplines, ensuring project deliverables are developed to established standards at the required level of quality, within budget, and on-time Execute standardized industry contractual documents related to all site development projects including AIA Master Services Agreements with qualified consultants, Proposal Requests, Amendments to Professional Services Agreements, and Construction Change Directives, as needed Promote projects in the Asset Management process through administration of the bidding process, including development and assembly of bid documents and budgeting, and collaboration on the bid analysis, contract issuance, and construction administration in partnership with Construction, Design, Purchasing, and other related departments and consultants Provide critical constructive feedback and critical thinking to conceptual site plans, development strategies and cost estimates based upon strong working knowledge of Thorntons/BP/ampm design criteria and engineering bast practices. Monitor public road projects, land takings, etc. and minimize their impact to future or existing stores by working with the appropriate AHJ (Authority having jurisdiction). Represent the company through applications, interviews, and public hearing processes on zoning, planning, variance, and permitting issues with the appropriate AHJ, including any Standard or Appeals Boards. Develop and maintain professional relationships with outside engineering firms, consultants, governmental agencies, developers, etc. Perform general administrative duties, such as invoice processing, policy development, budgeting etc. Lead project management and development trainings. Perform other duties as assigned.



Safety - demonstrate personal and staying safe at service stations

Excellence - pursue systematic management through standardization & clarification

Travel up to 25%

Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Engineering, or Architecture

PMP certified or Equivalent

3-5 years of experience in multi-unit retail project development

Strong Project Management and Analytical skills

Proficient in Construction technology

Strong presentation and negotiation skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to manage multiple priorities

Excellent Organizational skill

Ability to communicate with all levels of the Organization

Excellent critical thinking skills

