We have a new opportunity for a Predictive Maintenance Analyst to join our UK Construction and Maintenance Team. In this role you will have a wealth of accountability for the delivery of all planned inspection and maintenance programmes across our retail sites.

This is a 12-month Fixed Term Contract position based 3 days per week in our Milton Keynes office.

Define, performance manage and deliver SLA's for in-service equipment

Developing a predictive approach to maintenance; working closely contractors to evaluate common faults, consolidate root causal data, manage remote connectivity and diagnosis activity and recommend changes to maintenance regimes.

Maintenance ticket management, acting as first level business contact in event of escalation regarding planned inspection or maintenance works.

Ensure contractor onboarding is completed effectively, providing oversight as the need arises.

Perform planned inspection, testing and maintenance programmes in line with our strategy.

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) for inspection contracts, in line with business requirements.

Health and safety performance of contracts under management.

Accountable for programme budgets under bp Delegation of Authority.

Evaluate inspection programme results and recommend modifications to take account of the risk of equipment, system failures, remote connectivity and industry best practice.

Perform self-verification activity undertaken on inspection and testing programmes

Extensive experience with contractor management.

Track record in programme, maintenance management, preventative maintenance and digital enabling tools

Experience in retail construction and maintenance.

Highly analytical and the ability to use database tools to undertake failure mode analysis.

Strong partner management experience both internally and externally

Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for retailing and engineering excellence.

Experience of Procurement processes.

Experience of successfully working across multi-departments in a large and complex organisation.

Strong negotiation skills

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



