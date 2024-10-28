Premium Account CSR (Afternoon Shift)

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Premium Account Customer Service Representative (Afternoon hours)



In this role You will:

Establish informed & engaged customer relationships to increase the customer experience across the Order Management Process and ensure delivery of Premium Services.

Perform proactive account management through laid out operational that includes the review of daily reporting and prioritization through research and problem solving as required to ensure efficient and timely order management (i.e. Incomplete Log, Delivery Blocks, Credit Blocks, Billing Blocks, IDOC errors).

Influence customers to follow order management guidelines; in on-time, no changes after 24 hours and accurate order submission that enables efficient operational delivery of product within the RDD time.

Manage & effectively respond to Premium Account inquiries in accordance with current SLA /KPI and liaise with other areas of the business towards effective and informed responses.

Effectively manage and respond to customer order issues by working with key partners to get to a positive resolution. This includes performing root cause/investigate into the reason for missed premium service levels and work to recommend and implement a solution for preventative measures.

Assist and lead on issues related to order requirements, pricing, quantity or shipment discrepancies, etc. Initiate a formal customer complaint procedure if necessary, that identifies corrective actions with a root cause analysis.

Contribute to IFOT through the daily monitoring and utilization of the Electronic Back Order Report (EBOR) by performing proactive communications to customers to deliver effective order management and reduce issues.

Proactively review the Open Order Report for orders with an upcoming RDD within 2-5 days, ensuring ATP is complete with a delivery created and no blocks.

Present premium account portfolio status to the business as required and participate in business required meetings.

Demonstrate a performance culture by contributing to the Balanced Scorecard metrics and provide input to business insights on delivery achievements and gaps.

We have the following requirements:

High level of proficiency in English

Experience in Customer Service or in an other relevant customer facing role

Demonstrated excellence understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours and also customer specific requirements

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end to end order to cash process included customer specific requirements is good to have

Strong time management, organisation and solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive approach

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

Senior customer management skills

Willingness to work an afternoon shift to cover US working hours

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.