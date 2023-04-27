Job summary

The Pressure Relief System SME is the authority for pressure relief and disposal systems and ensures that all new and modified relief systems receive proper technical review. This role delivers assurance for the Relief Systems lifecycle practices through execution of the practices, periodic reviews of the lifecycle elements, including metrics, self-verification and reporting. The PRS TA provides guidance to BP’s relief systems community and ensures that the site’s practices are consistent with technical and regulatory guidance. The PRS TA is also accountable for ensuring that BP and Contract engineers have the proper competence to design pressure relief systems and deliver results. The PRS TA functions as the single point authority regarding all issues that involve relief valve applicability, sizing, and compliance within the refinery.



Key Accountabilities

Function as the authority on pressure relief systems.

Provide leadership for all aspects of overpressure protection analysis at the refinery.

Maintain Relief and Flare System user documentation. This includes the PSV database, Flare model and Unit PSV Registers. Ensure that relief valve and flare information from all pertinent plant changes are included in the documentation.

Drive site wide risk reduction through pressure relief gap identification and mitigation.

Provide oversight and assurance on all pressure relief scenarios and sizing calculations for the site.

Actively participate in the MOC process to decide the adequacy of existing overpressure systems brought about by process changes as well as timely closure of MOC action items.

Provide relief systems technical support for Unit PHA revalidations as well as internal and external audit reviews.

Provide training and mentoring for Process Engineers, Project Engineers, and Operations personnel as necessary on process safety aspects related to relief systems and dispersion analysis.

Work with the site Relief Systems Inspection Authority to ensure the health of the Pressure Relief Systems Lifecycle.

Provide relief systems troubleshooting advice to Operations and Technical personnel.

Provide site wide analysis of relief systems incident investigations to find common themes and corrective actions.

Participate as site representative for internal relief systems working group among various BP sites.

Maintain current relief systems knowledge by participation in industry networks.

Maintain and develop systems to monitor programs and provide management information reports including status of the health of the relief systems barrier across the site.

Provide technical leadership and experienced decision making to the Whiting Process Safety Team to aid in enhancing influence throughout the Refinery and our BP process Safety community.

Required Education and Experience

Bachelor of Science in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering

8+ years of experience in Technical Support engineering and Process Engineering roles OR equivalent experience and skill development in a different role.



Desired Experience

Demonstrated Technical Leadership skills across multiple technologies and in plant wide situations

Deep understanding of refining processes and hazards

Demonstrated Leadership skills and consistent achievement of extraordinary results over a wide range of situations

Able to communicate passionately about Process Safety and impact the culture is a very positive way.

Able to communicate and network well at all levels of the organization, including Senior Leadership, the Central Team, and the front line.

Professional Engineering (PE) license a plus



Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

