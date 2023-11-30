Pressure System Integrity Engineer (Delivery focused)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Inspection expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

The Pressure Systems and Integrity (PSI) Engineer supports the global corrosion management and inspection improvement program’s implementation and sustainment. The role is focused on the execution of the field processes such as Damage Mechanisms Reviews (DMR) and revalidations, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) program development, execution, and sustainment of all facets of the Integrity Management (IM) workflow. This includes supporting the governance processes associated with damage mechanisms reviews (DMR) and its revalidation, inspection strategy development, inspection practices, procedures & guides relating to static pressure equipment (Pressure Vessels, Piping, Heat Exchangers and Tanks), and good utilization of the Inspection Data Management systems and tools (IDMS)!



Key Accountabilities

Manage performance of programs and services delivery using Microsoft Azure ADO boards (set up tasks, schedules and monitor progress and completion against the plan).

Coordinate with asset owners & site HSSE teams to understand, accept, & commit to action on overall asset risk review, consequence-driven risks, and DMR recommendations.

Manage DMR revalidation schedule deferrals & unit prioritization with site integrity superintendents.

Create & maintain work process templates.

Schedule and lead DMR revalidations (DMR/r).

Complete unit DMR/r readiness assessments.

Oversee DMR/r scoping assessments.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities for the revalidation process and support revisions to corporate standards.

Serve as a technical resource for DMR revalidations for risk distribution, consequence driven risks, current RBI analyses, and DMR recommendations.

Capable of handling inspection information, developing and updating inspection strategies and plans with an IDMS.

Support the RBI community to promote sharing of knowledge and experience, and application of best practices and standardization across the company

Support planning TAR inspection scope using RBI

Provide guidance on RBI reassessment and ever-greening.

Supports and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, operations, engineering and Integrity teams to develop IM scope.

Support and develop inspection optimization activities associated with programs and services delivered to sites, and associated work instructions and job aides.

Supports performance management and drives continuous improvement by implementing, measuring, and analyzing critical metrics.

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned and continuously improvement practices, procedures, workflows and specifications.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support the successful delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Lead contractors and overall deliverables from DMR/r and its preparation per annual plan



Essential Experience

7+ years of experience in engineering

Experience support in implementing a new RBI program at an operating facility or at least 3 years of hands on experience maintaining an existing RBI program.

Involvement and part of the major changes across organizational, geographic and cultural boundaries.

Demonstrated ability to follow the company’s standard practices and influence diverse partners to achieve common goals and standardization.

Applies practical solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Supports long-term safe operation of the assets by reviewing integrity data and providing technical analysis and insights.

Support the development and recommends metrics to the global program lead to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs.

Knowledge of RBI Methodology (API RP 580, API RP 581 etc.) and its practical application.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (E.g. SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing plant, an oil refinery, or a petrochemical chemical plant.

Experience inspecting oil and/or gas processing equipment.

Substantial relevant experience in pressure systems integrity engineering for oil & gas processing or oil refining or petrochemical facilities.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters



Education Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or Science



Desirable Criteria

Experience of interacting with and/or organizing a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

A proven record in risk management and/or contractor performance management

Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Experience managing multi-cultural teams

API certifications and active participation in industry forums (API, AMPP (former NACE) etc.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.