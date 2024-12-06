Pressure Systems Integrity Delivery Services Lead - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

About the Role

The Pressure Systems Integrity Delivery Services Lead is accountable for defining, delivering and monitor performance of the world class pressure systems integrity strategies and anomalies identification for our operating assets following best in class risk-based inspection methodology and NDT techniques. In order to accomplish it, they will need to develop and integrate their team within the regional integrity teams and squads.

This role involves proactive collaboration with multi-functional teams across multiple geographies, sub-units, and external contractors to methodically anticipate and lead pressure systems integrity issues. Our approach prioritizes practical solutions that revolve around risk management, enhanced production efficiency, defect elimination, visible process performance management and the standardization of engineering processes, workflows and tools.

Consistency to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) and safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning, and caring culture.

What you will deliver:

Responsible leading the Pressure Systems Integrity team within bp TSI, fostering the adoption of appropriate behaviours that drive success, including a culture of continuous improvement and effectively leading performance.

Provide judgement and deep engineering expertise in Pressure Systems Integrity (PSI) to support regional teams.

Create and build stakeholder alignment for the development and delivery of PSI subject area programs and services to the regions.

Coordinate with other IM subject areas, regions, and central groups to promote consistency in the application of work processes, tools, and technical practices.

Gather findings during bp TSI implementation and ongoing operations to assist central groups with codifying into specs, practices, and workflows.

Drive continuous improvement through the development and monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs). Including region technical and bpTSI performance indicators.

Regional oversight and stewardship of integrity work product metrics for quality, effectiveness, and efficiency in achieving manufacturing site objectives and supporting their development strategy

Overall integrity effectiveness and management which includes, criticality assessments, consequence/ complexity rating of fixed equipment, development of fit-for-purpose risk-based strategies, setting optimum task intervals including considerations to local regulations/ statutory requirements, timely review of inspection findings, and ever-greening of strategies.

Fixing, root cause analysis, and integrity recommendation stewardship

Lead and support pressure systems integrity engineers through the whole RBI life cycle including reviewing inspection data, anomaly identification, corrosion control matrices, resolve probability and consequence of failure and updating inspection strategies and plans as needed.

Plan, resource, assess and improve engineering excellence in collaboration with team networks (COPs), Global disciplines lead

Ever-greening the RBI in collaboration with Corrosion, Chemistry and Process Discipline Act in the capacity of Pressure Systems regional Equipment Owner where required.

Understand, provide interpretations, and support conformance / compliance with applicable inspection industry codes and regulations.

Lead Data analytics, digital tools/ technologies and operationalize upgraded work practices through digital transformation

Own the integrity management processes self-verification, and improvement actions

People and business related:

Create an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “who we are” framework

Build organizational capability, deliver development plans for junior staff and assess and lead team performance

Lead a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivery performance management, technical development, and coaching

Drive continuous improvement through the development and monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs). Including region technical and bpTSI performance indicators.

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering subject area

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering subject area around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

18-20 years of relevant technical field experience in integrity management, process safety engineering, mechanical engineering, similar

Must have experiences/skills:

Experienced with RBI technology, integrity assessment/assurance activities like FFS, Corrosion Evaluations and Remaining Life Studies and failure investigation techniques.

Knowledge on NDE, inspection methods, coverage requirements, inspection frequency, inspection effectiveness, data analysis, and inspection management processes, tools, and metrics

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and current with all mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Certification and in-depth knowledge with relevant inspection codes and standards API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, 581, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Certification and/or in-depth knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO/ ENI AS Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

Relevant field experience with pressure systems integrity engineering for O&G processing facilities.

Knowledge in various basic and advanced on Destructive Examination techniques including understanding of application areas, limitations, data management and interpretations of results

Field experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability, and operation of O&G facilities.

Deep understanding of the principles and procedures pertaining to risk management and plant reliability

People leadership, team-work and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries – experience in leading multi-discipline Integrity teams

Experience and deep technical understanding of risk and integrity management in operation of O&G facilities

Excellent inter-personal skills including the ability to effectively connect with teams at all levels in the field and office and proven ability to build and coach large technical teams in an international environment.

Experience in bringing value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Good to have experiences/skills:

Working knowledge in key sections of ASME Sec Div. 1/2, ASME Sec V, ASME Sec IX, ASME Sec Il, ASME B31.3/ B31.1/B31.4/ B31.8, ASME PCC-2

Reviewing or approving risk-based inspection strategies, work scopes and welding/ major repairs plans.

UKAS accreditation

Full cycle risk-based inspection implementation for at least 2 plants or units including data collection (coordinating inputs from Process/ Operations/ Engineering/ Maintenance), damage mechanism evaluation, consequence evaluation, risk threshold identification and mitigation rule set development

Background in mechanical design, selection, fabrication and quality assurance of pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping systems, valves, and pressure relief devices

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools

Experience leading in a global organization.

Customer service attitude

Excellent value competence and understanding of business performance cycle.

You will work with:

Regional Integrity Management and Production Teams

Regional Inspection execution squads and contractors

bp TSI Maintenance teams

External Vendors

External and Internal Audit and Safety partners

Why join bp team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that bp team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



