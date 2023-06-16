Pressure Systems Integrity Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for providing Inspection expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Inspection expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the assurance of Site Inspection Activities during operation and turnarounds

Provide engineering support to develop and implement inspection schemes for production facilities, compliance with applicable Site Technical Practices / Engineering Technical Practices, industry codes, regulations, and specifications, including as appropriate.

Provide engineering support in the evaluation of equipment damage and failures to determine the impact on piping, pressure vessel, heat exchanger and equipment integrity and its repair recommendation.

Act as a key source of technical advice on inspection techniques and methodologies

Monitor site inspection activities performed by the contractor, review, evaluate and approve inspection reports generated by the contractor.

Focal point for the update of the RBA programme and forward inspection requirements

Act as the key interface to the RBA contractor for the technical assurance of the Inspection Data Management System database

to the RBA contractor for the technical assurance of the Inspection Data Management System database Participate in Community of Practice Meeting



Essential Education

University degree in Engineering or a related discipline

Essential Requirements

Familiar with various damage mechanism

Familiar with various inspection techniques & methodologies

Familiar with Risk-Based Assessment

Familiar with coating application

Relevant Experience

A minimum of 10 years of experience in a similar position

Extensive knowledge of various inspection techniques and methodologies

Good communication skills and fluent in English both written and verbally

A willingness and drive to continue to learn and to improve yourself.

Strong analytical skill

Having certificate API 510, 570, 653, CSWIP would be advantage



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.