Pressure Systems & Integrity Engineer

The Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the AGT Integrity Management team. In this role you will provide Pressure System Integrity Engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround. We also expect you to proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation. The position will also include support the self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams in support of long-term safe operation of the assets. You will support by reviewing the integrity data and providing technical analysis. Additionally, the Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will analyze global program metrics and measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs. This role is open for national candidates only and will be reporting to Integrity Management Discipline Lead.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About role:

In this position you will:

Ensure Regulatory and bp standard compliance.

Be responsible for management of Engineering contractor providing assurance to Integrity Management Discipline Leadon technical delivery and cost management.

Act as a Technical owner of Performance Standards relevant to the defined remit, i.e: Topside Pressure Containment System, providing support to Verification activities related to these Performance Standards.

Ensure that the written schemes of examination for the topsides pressure systems are up to date and in accordance with the output of the RBA’s

Be responsible for ensuring that the pressure systems corrosion risk based assessments (RBA’s) are up to date and complete. Working with operations, process, engineering and HSE teams to ensure changes and anomalies are assessed and the RBA’s updated

Be accountable for working to Risk Management Processes, ensuring an integrity risk can be calibrated against other business risks, support raising risks into the asset risk tool as required.

Review and approve SOIRs (Statement of Inspection Requirements), inspection reports and provide technical analysis and recommendations.

Manage inspection information, develop and update inspection strategies and plans as needed with support from Materials and Corrosion Engineer.

Handle inspection / integrity input to sites TAR Programs.

Be responsible for compliance with relevant Discipline Technical Practice’s and Safety Management System documents, and their implementation

Manage anomalies through the Anomaly Assessment &Tracking process.

Support the integrity Management Discipline budget control and approval of invoices.

Be accountable for managing deferrals under equipment ownership.

Work closely with the program execution team to optimise execution of the plan. Identifying and implementing opportunities for continuous improvement within the RBA and inspection programs.

About you:

You will have a minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in an engineering discipline (mechanical / chemical / materials engineering or another relevant discipline)

It would be also essential that you have:

Previous relevant experience in similar roles, preferably within oil & gas or energy sector

Experience in risk management

Deep knowledge and understanding of Inspection Data Management systems and its practical application

Good interpersonal, communication, and networking skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks with minimal supervision

Excellent organizational skills with good planning and follow-up skills

Self-motivation and persistence

Ability to work both independently and as a team player

Fluency in English and Azerbaijani languages

Desirable criteria:

Experience of inspection planning and execution in a live hydrocarbon processing environment

Familiar with the selection, suitability and application of NDT techniques. An understanding of materials properties, material degradation mechanisms and mitigation techniques within the upstream oil and gas sector

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (e.g., SAP, AA&T tool) and their interfaces with Anomaly Management Process



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Data Management, Degradation Analysis, Inspection Management System, Integrity Engineering, Pressure Systems, Risk Based Inspection, Risk Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.