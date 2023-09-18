Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future. BP's Upstream segment focuses on finding reserves of oil and gas, developing the means to extract and process it and then consistently producing and transporting it to market. This involves using cutting edge technology to find the energy reserves, the ability to drill thousands of meters under the ground, designing, building and operating some of the world's largest most complex production onshore/ offshore facilities and finally being able to transport these fluids, in order to provide energy to the world. As a Project and Engineering professional within BP, you'll be exposed to an amazing breadth of opportunity and experience within a dynamic environment in which people can develop and grow. Whether it be using the latest subsea technology to access oil from the deepest oceans, building some of the world’s biggest production facilities or designing pipelines that cross several countries, we have some of the largest projects and most complex engineering challenges in the world. The Pressure Systems Integrity Engineer (PSIE) provides support to the asset operations and engineering support teams in the area of integrity management. PSIE provides the primary focus for achieving high reliability of stationary equipment and piping through the effective use of "fitness for service" assessments. The incumbent will be involved with daily issues in an area(s) and assures the appropriate solutions are implemented and utilizes state-of-the-art diagnostics and predictive techniques. Position will be in charge of creating the inspection plan and will support the definition of the key performance indicators in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Region.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Promote safety leadership to aid in delivery of Health, Safety and Environmental Goals

Provide engineering support to ensure facility equipment is inspected in compliance with applicable STPs/ETPs, industry codes, regulations, and specifications

Develop and implement detailed written schemes of examination and associated inspection procedures

Review inspection reports, support the anomaly management and fabric maintenance processes to develop forward action plans with the inspection and engineering support teams as appropriate

Develop and maintain registers of equipment for planned inspections and associated schedules

Provide engineering support in the evaluation of equipment damage and failures to determine impact on GoM integrity management practices and incorporate lessons learned into the inspection management program

Provide engineering support in the specification of requirements for inspection and testing of new equipment in manufacture

Provide support for emergency response to equipment failure incidents, including participation in incident investigations

Provide engineering support to assure competence of contract inspection technicians

Maintain and share knowledge of the related engineering technologies, standards, lessons learned and best practices identified and used within BP and industry

Facilitate efforts to identify, gather and maintain pertinent key data and documents to reflect the current activities for the inspection programs

Assist in the establishment and monitoring of performance management metrics/KPIs

Essential education

A Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and/ or Materials engineering



Essential experience and job requirements

Minimum 5 years of experience in the oil and gas or chemical industries in a mechanical integrity related role

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques

Work experience with ASME construction and API postconstruction codes, such as ASME VIII, B31 series, API 510,570, 653, 579, 580, ASME PCC-2

Demonstrated ability to effectively analyze data and presentrecommendations to peers and management

Ability to work effectively across technology functions and within multi-disciplinary teams

The applicant must be able to fly in helicopters over water and travel via boat to work on floating offshore structures.

Good written and oral English language skills

This job is based in Houston with occasional travel to facilities in the Gulf of Mexico and third party facilities.



Desirable criteria & qualifications

Professional Engineer in US

Experience in NDT technique selections and their application in oil and gas industry

oil and gas industry

Experience in the RBI process and technology

Skillful application or certification in API 510, API 570, API 579

and API 580

An understanding of materials properties, material degradation

mechanisms and mitigation techniques within the

upstream/downstream oil and gas sector

Experience managing inspection activities during Turnarounds

or projects in a refinery/chemical plant/upstream

Experience with inspection/corrosion databases (e.g. Ultrapipe,

PCMS, ACET, etc) and computerized maintenance

management systems (e.g. MAXIMO, SAP PM)

Experience with Microsoft Office, Word, Excel



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.