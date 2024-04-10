This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group, Operations Group



Let me tell you about the role

The Pressure Systems Integrity Engineer (PSIE) is highly expert in RBI application. Responsible for creating inspection plans for pressure systems in project operations. The PSIE supports Integrity Builds and provides engineering assistance in integrity management for projects operations, with a primary focus on ensuring reliability of stationary equipment and piping through "fitness for service" assessments.

What you will deliver

Subject area Related:

Promote safety leadership for Health, Safety and Environmental Goals

Be responsible for global RBI development, implementation, and standardization to integrity builds in project operations.

Deliver project integrity programs implementation and collaborate with P&O projects operating sites and connect with project IM contractors.

Optimize inspection activities

Handle inspection information, develop/update inspection strategies using IDMS.

Support Projects maintenance and Integrity build teams for scope development.

Provide engineering support for compliant equipment inspections

Develop and implement schemes of examination and inspection procedures

Review inspection reports, support anomaly management and fabric maintenance processes, and develop action plans with the inspection and engineering support teams

Develop and maintain registers of equipment for planned inspections and associated schedules

Evaluate equipment damage/failure impact on Regional integrity management practices and incorporate lessons learned into the inspection management program

Specify inspection/testing requirements for new equipment in manufacture

Support emergency response and incident investigations

Ensure competence of contract inspection technicians

Share engineering knowledge and standard processes identified and used within BP and industry

Facilitate key data and document management for inspection programs

Collaborate with the integrity community for continuous improvement

Apply technical practices for project delivery and process improvement

Support with planning and execution of TAR inspection scope, and RBI reassessment and ever-greening.

People and business related:

Establish customer alignment to improve operational performance in safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability

Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who we Are” framework

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng or MEng (India) or international equivalent in Mechanical Engineering or related engineering field

Minimum years of proven experience:

Total years of experience: 5+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Deep expertise in NDE, inspection methods, frequency, effectiveness, and management processes/tools (e.g., RBI).

Experience with RBI technology, fitness for service assessments failure investigation techniques. Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Familiarity with relevant inspection codes and standards (such as API, ASME, ANST, PCN and ANSI)

Apply company and industry engineering standards and practices for P&O mechanical equipment

Known to work in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Strong social skills for effective communication at all levels

Track record of delivering results under pressure

Proficient in English - written and oral

Conversant with industry standards on Digital Security Requirements

Delivery focused with effective project technical leadership skills.

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of leading remote teams collaboratively

Accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Record of driving engineering improvements through multi-functional leadership

Experience handling multicultural teams

You will work with

P&O organization (production, operations & bpS)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone fand company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

10%



