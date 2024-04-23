Pressure Systems & Integrity Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

The Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the bpSolutions Integrity Management team. This role provides pressure system integrity expertise services to the P&O (Refining and Production organization). Services include providing pressure system integrity support at the request of the sites / regions, supporting self-verification program, standardization initiatives and reviews, optimizing work processes, systems and inspection techniques.

The PSI engineer has experience in operations, inspection, and maintenance of static pressure equipment (piping, vessels, heat exchangers, tanks etc.). They will also possess the ability and desire to lead across organizational, geographic and culture boundaries. The role needs to demonstrate willingness to drive standardization across P&O with an ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Support the self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams in support of long-term safe operation of the assets. You will support by reviewing the integrity data and providing technical analysis. Additionally, the Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will analyze global program metrics and measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs.

Responsible for defining pressure systems integrity inspection procedures and guidelines, development, implementation, and standardization

Support global integrity programs implementation and collaborate with operating sites

Support the capability development in the pressure systems arena and support the development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Support the PSI community to promote sharing of knowledge and experience, and application of standard methodologies and standardization across the company

Support the inspection and refining RBI sustain optimization and standardization activities, develop the optimization opportunities, work instructions and job aides as required and needed

Support self-verification processes and understand and provide interpretations and support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and laws.

Support and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, Operations, and Integrity teams as required for scope development.Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Participate and build a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow, or specifications.

Assist in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the successful delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science

7+ years of experience in engineering pressure system integrity management

CEng or PEng status depending on location

Working knowledge of RBI methodologies and its practical application.

Knowledge and experience with the Corrosion Management Improvement Program (CMIP) rolled out in bp refining, including the practical use of the corrosion and inspection management documents.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Equipment and piping inspection experience

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 580, 581, 650, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing / refinery plant.

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS) GE APM IM modules.

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (e.g., SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS.

Experience with PowerBi

Strong data analytical skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



