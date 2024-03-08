Pressure Systems Integrity - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Discipline Related:

Support the pressure system discipline lead through the whole RBI life cycle by creating quality inspection scopes, coordinating with he execution team their quality and timely execution, reviewing inspection results in perspective of system historical data, anomaly identification, risk calibration and management, proactive corrosion control matrices analysis in coordination with the relevant disciplines, determine probability and consequence of failure and updating inspection strategies and plans as needed (RBI evergreening).

Developing, delivering, and implementing Integrity Management programs including inspection processes, fit for purpose assessments, risk-based assessments (RBA/IB), inspection and monitoring programs.

Perform Fitness-for-Service, Remaining Life Assessment, Risk Assessment, and other key engineering calculations in support of IM workflows.

Act in the capacity of Pressure Systems regional Equipment Owner where required.

Develop/Update Equipment Strategies and prepare statements of inspection requirements (SOIR) which align with RBI outputs and IM performance standards.

Understand, provide interpretations, and support conformance / compliance with applicable inspection industry codes and laws.

Work with other IM disciplines, regions, and central groups to promote consistency in the application of work processes, tools, and technical practices.

Liaising with other disciplines through work development, investigating, advising, and making recommendations based on problems identified during assessment.

Thickness inspection management and analysis.

Corrosion management and analysis.

Inspection plan development/ optimization.

Integrity assessment/assurance activities like FFS, Corrosion Evaluations and Remaining Life Studies.

Degradation evaluations related to pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping circuits, fired equipment, flares, aboveground storage tanks, and/or pressure relief devices.

Monitoring and surveillance of integrity parameters to ensure reliable operations.

Fixing , root cause analysis, and integrity recommendation / anomalies stewardship.

, root cause analysis, and integrity recommendation / anomalies stewardship. Bad actor identification and analysis, RCA, to proactively reduce equipment downtime.

Data analytics, digital tools/ technologies and operationalize upgraded work practices through digital transformation.

Overall integrity effectiveness and management which includes, criticality assessments, consequence/ complexity rating of fixed equipment, development of fit-for-purpose risk based strategies, setting optimum task intervals including considerations to local regulations/ statutory requirements, timely review of inspection findings, and ever-greening of strategies.

Regional oversight and stewardship of integrity work product metrics for quality, effectiveness, and efficiency in achieving manufacturing site objectives.

Evergreening the RBI in collaboration with required disciplines for the particular asset (corrosion, chemistry, process, etc.).

Support the Anomaly Management Process for the assigned asset is performed in an efficient and timely manner.

in an efficient and timely manner. Participate, perform Deferral Management Workflow as it relates to PSI related activities including inspection execution, fabric maintenance and anomaly management.

Participate, perform Fabric Maintenance process including external corrosion assessment and mitigation, work scope development, resource planning and prioritization.

Support / participate the execution of Region's Self Verification processes.

Prepare and analyze the integrity management performance analysis and key required actions and communicate to senior discipline and asset management team

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field

Must have certifications:

Working towards Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

3-5 years of relevant technical field experience in Pressure Systems Integrity (PSI)

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Deep discipline expertise on NDE, inspection methods, coverage requirements, inspection frequency, inspection effectiveness, data analysis, and inspection management processes, tools, and metrics.

Experienced with RBI technology, fitness for service assessments and failure investigation techniques, Anomaly Management and Fabric Maintenance.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and current with all mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Certification and in-depth knowledge with relevant inspection codes and standards API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Proven ability in practical application of company and industry engineering standards and practices for P&O mechanical equipment

Relevant field experience with pressure systems integrity engineering for O&G processing facilities.

Field experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability, and operation of O&G facilities.

Deep understanding of the principles and procedures pertaining to risk management and plant reliability

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Working knowledge in key sections of ASME Sec Div. 1/2, ASME Sec V, ASME Sec IX, ASME Sec Il, ASME B31.3/ B31.1/B31.4/ B31.8, ASME PCC-2

Preparing risk based inspection strategies, work scopes and welding/ major repairs plans.

Certification and/or knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

UKAS accreditation

Full cycle risk-based inspection implementation experience, including data collection (coordinating inputs from Process/ Operations/ Engineering/ Maintenance), damage mechanism evaluation, consequence evaluation, risk threshold identification and mitigation rule set development

Background in mechanical design, selection, fabrication and quality assurance of pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping systems, valves, and pressure relief devices

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools

You will work with

Regional Integrity Management and Production Teams

Regional Inspection execution squads and contractors

bp TSI Maintenance teams

External Vendors

External and Internal Audit and Safety partners

Shift support : Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements : 0-10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.