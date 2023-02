Job summary

.

Role synopsis:

The Pressure Systems and Integrity (PSI) Engineer supports the global integrity management (IM) discipline and provides squad leadership for deploying IM programs and sustain IM services to production and refining locations. The role is focused on project management, squad coordination, and provide integrity expertise and specialties to fixed equipment mechanical integrity utilizing risk-based inspection (RBI) strategies and workflows. This includes, but not limited to, supporting the governance processes associated with damage mechanisms reviews (DMR), inspection strategy development, inspection practices, procedures & guides relating to static pressure equipment (Pressure Vessels, Piping, Heat Exchangers and Tanks), good utilization of the inspection data management systems and tools (IDMS), and using agile methodology and practices to delivery the activities.

The PSI engineer has significant experience in project management and a strong track record of leading change across organizational, geographic and culture boundaries. The role will oversee contractor delivery and demonstrate ability to influence a diverse group of stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization. Applying agile working practices and tools, the PSI engineer will identify practical and pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

The PSI engineer applies self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams through integrity data reviews and quality assessment, in support of long-term safe operation of the assets. Additionally, the PSI engineer will monitor project metrics to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs and make recommendations or adjustments to improve performance.

Key accountabilities

Lead/support Integrity Management project delivery at production and refinery operations and capital projects. Examples are: Inspection build, corrosion management improvement program, integrity build for projects, DMR revalidation and RBI sustain

Interfaces with operating sites and supporting contractors to implement inspection strategies

Support the capability development in the areas of IM programs, including development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Manage contractor resources including purchase requisitions, scope and planning development, quality assurance, and digital security adherence.

Identify, develop, and implement key work processes, procedures, and templates for the program. Update them, as needed, to reflect any lessons learned and industry best practices.

Support self-verification processes and understand and provide interpretations and support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and regulations.

Capable of managing inspection information, develop and update inspection strategies and plans as needed using IDMS.

Supports performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPIs to drive continuous improvement

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflows, and specifications.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the successfully delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Formal education

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science

Critical Criteria:

7+ years of experience in engineering

Self-motivated, with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimal direction

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing / refinery plant.

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge and understanding of risk-based inspection methodologies and relevant industry codes and standards

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Experience with project management principles, particularly utilizing agile methodologies.

Experience with Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (E.g. SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards as well as Engineering Technical Practices (ETP)

API certifications and active participation in industry forums (API, NACE etc.)

How much do we pay (Base)? $105,000 - $195,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!