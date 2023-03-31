Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Price Book Analyst

Price Book Analyst

Price Book Analyst

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140054BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will gather pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.

Essential Job Functions

  • Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned
  • Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, rewards and rebates
  • Oversee analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory
  • Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues
  • Collaborate cross-functionally for functionality testing, monthly funding info
  • Coach and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and customers
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications
  • Education
  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Experience
  • 1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience
  • Knowledge/Skills
  • Ability to accurately meet deadlines
  • Good organizational skills
  • Effective written and verbal communication & training skills
  • Positive attitude and teamwork skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Ability to handle various projects at the same time
  • Self-directed
  • Possess basic accounting skills
  • Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook
  • Working knowledge of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps
  • Working knowledge of call tracking systems such as Service Channel
  • Working knowledge of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K

