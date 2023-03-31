Price Book Analyst

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will gather pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.



Essential Job Functions

Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned

Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, rewards and rebates

Oversee analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory

Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues

Collaborate cross-functionally for functionality testing, monthly funding info

Coach and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and customers

Perform other duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience

1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience

Knowledge/Skills

Ability to accurately meet deadlines

Good organizational skills

Effective written and verbal communication & training skills

Positive attitude and teamwork skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to handle various projects at the same time

Self-directed

Possess basic accounting skills

Equipment/Special Expertise

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook

Working knowledge of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps

Working knowledge of call tracking systems such as Service Channel

Working knowledge of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K