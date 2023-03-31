Price Book Analyst

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will gather pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.
Essential Job Functions