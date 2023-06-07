This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will gather pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Job Functions

Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned

Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, rewards and rebates

Oversee analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory

Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues

Collaborate cross-functionally for functionality testing, monthly funding info

Coach and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and customers

Perform other duties as assigned



Preferred Qualifications

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience

1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience

Knowledge/Skills

Ability to accurately meet deadlines

Good organizational skills

Effective written and verbal communication & training skills

Positive attitude and teamwork skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to handle various projects at the same time

Self-directed

Possess basic accounting skills

Equipment/Special Expertise

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook

Working knowledge of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps

Working knowledge of call tracking systems such as Service Channel

Working knowledge of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.