Price Book Coordinator

  • Location United States of America - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ052941
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will gather pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Summary:

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will gather pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.


Job Description:

Essential Job Functions 

  • Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned
  • Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, rewards and rebates
  • Oversee analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory
  • Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues
  • Collaborate cross-functionally for functionality testing, monthly funding info
  • Coach and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and customers
  • Perform other duties as assigned


Preferred Qualifications

  • Education
  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  •  Experience
  • 1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience
  • Knowledge/Skills
  • Ability to accurately meet deadlines
  • Good organizational skills
  • Effective written and verbal communication & training skills
  • Positive attitude and teamwork skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Ability to handle various projects at the same time
  • Self-directed
  • Possess basic accounting skills
  • Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook
  • Working knowledge of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps
  • Working knowledge of call tracking systems such as Service Channel
  • Working knowledge of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

