Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Price Book Coordinator

Price Book Coordinator

Price Book Coordinator

  • Location United States of America - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ082316
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and presenting information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will collect pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned
  • Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, dedication and rebates
  • Lead all aspects of analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory
  • Provide support cross-functionally with pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues
  • Collaborate cross-functionally for promotional functionality testing including rebate flow
  • Mentor and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and guests
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Crucial Education:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent experience

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

  • 1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook
  • Shown understanding of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps
  • Shown understanding of call tracking systems such as Service Channel, Service Now
  • Shown understanding of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K

Desirable criteria

  • Ability to accurately meet deadlines
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Effective written and verbal communication & training skills
  • Positive demeanor and partnership skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Ability to handle various projects at the same time
  • Self-directed
  • Possess basic accounting skills


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp