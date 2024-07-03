This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and presenting information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will collect pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned

Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, dedication and rebates

Lead all aspects of analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory

Provide support cross-functionally with pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues

Collaborate cross-functionally for promotional functionality testing including rebate flow

Mentor and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and guests

Perform other duties as assigned

Crucial Education:

High School Diploma or equivalent experience

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook

Shown understanding of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps

Shown understanding of call tracking systems such as Service Channel, Service Now

Shown understanding of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K

Desirable criteria

Ability to accurately meet deadlines

Good interpersonal skills

Effective written and verbal communication & training skills

Positive demeanor and partnership skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to handle various projects at the same time

Self-directed

Possess basic accounting skills



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.