Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role :

The Price Book Coordinator will implement category strategies to drive a positive guest experience by analyzing, refining and presenting information regarding retail. The Price Book Team Member will capture pricing and product information from suppliers/category team, maintaining databases while providing support internally and externally.

What you will deliver

 Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned

 Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, promotions, shelf tags, planograms, rewards and rebates

 Lead all aspects of analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory

 Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing, fees and technical issues

 Collaborate cross-functionally for functionality testing, monthly funding info

 Coach and assist cross-functionally on price book issues impacting sites and customers

 Perform other duties as assigned

Experience and Qualifications:

• Ability to accurately meet deadlines

• Good interpersonal skills

• Effective written and verbal communication & training skills

• Positive attitude and partnership skills

• Strong attention to detail

• Ability to handle various projects at the same time

• Self-directed

• Possess basic accounting skills

• Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook

• Understanding of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps

• Good understanding of call tracking systems such as Service Channel, Service Now

• Understanding of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, Blue Yonder/ESO, S2K

• High School Diploma or equivalent experience

• 1-3 years retail operations, merchandising and/or accounting experience

You will work with

The Price Book Coordinator will work with several members of Merchandising, Marketing, BP&A, Finance, IT and Operations teams to deliver valuable, actionable information to improve our output performance, ensure data accuracy and improve the overall performance of the business from a sales, margin and inventory perspective.

Additionally working with Guest Services on opportunities and vendor partners to ensure distributions, new items and rebates are operational and set to the category team's expectations.







Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.