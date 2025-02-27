Price Book Coordinator

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Shift Time : 5.30 PM - 2.30 AM IST / 7.30 PM - 4.30 AM

About the role:

The Pricebook Coordinator is responsible for the accuracy, integrity, and timeliness of master data in SAP Retail ERP system. This includes assisting in the execution of information flow across multiple systems, as well as item set up and maintenance.

What will you deliver:

• Implement changes to SAP master data (e.g., material, purchasing info record, bill of material etc.) as approved by the business,

• Coordinate article master data setup, validations and periodic maintenance

• Perform mass updates

• Maintain Basic Forecast/Replenishment parameters by Layout

• Participate in projects and initiatives across multiple functions and regions,

• Work with business units and process guides to resolve master data issues,

• Ensure data quality, compliance and consistency of master data across business systems,

• Support the business with required procedures, submit incidents and change requests when needed,

• Assist business process authorities in defining standard operating procedures, process flows and related documentation.

• Maintain Service Level agreement to operations to address and or resolve Service Now incidents within 48 hours.

• Ensure requests for master data maintenance are accurately authorized and approved by working with appropriate Data Managers and Data Owner

Leverage effective relationships among multi-functional teams to understand the data needs and dependencies required for business process standardization

• Set up and maintain vendor master data to accurately support the purchase to pay process

Experience and Qualifications:

• Possesses excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Demonstrates effective analytical and organizational capabilities.

• Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of management, customers and peers.

• Ability to identify and resolve problems in a timely manner.

• Exhibits a high degree of integrity.

• PC proficiency including Excel, Word, PowerPoint

• SAP Retail experience preferred

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Business is preferred.

1 – 2 years of Retail experience is preferred.





You will work with

The SAP Price Book Coordinator will work with several members of Merchandising Services including Category Management, Space Planning along with Finance and Operations teams to deliver valuable, actionable information to improve our output performance, ensure data accuracy and improve the overall performance of the business from a sales and inventory perspective.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



