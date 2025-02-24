Price Book Systems & Process Advisor

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Price Book Systems and Process Advisor will have the overall responsibility of implementing marketing initiatives with a focus on the systems and process across all categories, including communication to internal teams and distributors. This position will also be charged with auto replenish and suggested order management, EDI management and system documentation/training.

• Handle ERP system (PDI, S2K, SAP) and process for Price Book

• Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, distributor opportunities, invoicing and technical issues

• Develop and maintain system process manuals/training

• Handle auto replenish and suggested order development and improvement

• Facilitate the days of supply maintenance for all categories on auto replenish

• Develop process and collaborate with operations and internal audit teams to improve UPC level counts for auto replenish

• Partner with distributors to increase auto replenish efficiencies

• Analyze auto replenish and suggested order item performance via overstock/out of stock data to collect inventory reduction opportunities

• Handle sales forecasting tool

• Conduct store visits to evaluate functionality of the auto replenish and suggested ordering system

• Handle and supervise planograms changes for the auto replenish system including planograms imports

• Collaborate with team to ensure new item setup and discontinued process for planogram changes

• Be responsible for store opening/reset orders and liquidation processes

• Provide support for planogram matrix system improvement

• Handle shelf tag system and process including ERP integration

• Collaborate shelf tag process with IT and operations

• Handle EDI FTP connections, development and testing

• Communicate EDI updates and issues cross-functionally with accounting, operations, distributors and IT

• Procure new EDI partners

• Handle relations to collaborate cross-functionally for testing across all price book and ERP processes including but not limited to auto replenish, EDI and shelf tags

• Identify process improvement and team training opportunities and collaborate with PDI Coordinator to document and implement

• Provide support cross-functionally on Price Book and ERP issues

• Perform other duties as assigned.



• Ability to think tactically and strategically

• Ability to efficiently communicate to all levels of the organization

• Ability to efficiently prioritise multiple projects and priorities

• Strong planning and interpersonal skills

• High energy and strong work ethic

• Ability to set appropriate goals and realize accomplishments

• Ability to negotiate and use interpersonal skills for competitive advantage

• Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision

• Ability to synthesize information and draw actionable conclusions from it

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Access, Excel, Word, Outlook

• Solid understanding of space planning or supply chain software systems such as Spaceman, Blue Yonder JDA

• Understanding of ERP operating systems such as PDI, Factor, ESO, SAP

• Understanding of FTP connection management

• Solid understanding of SQL database connections setup

• 2+ years college

• 1-3 years in retail marketing/operations and/or

• 1-3 years in accounting

The Price Book Systems and Process Advisor will work with several members of Merchandising, Marketing, BP&A, Finance, IT and Operations teams to deliver valuable, actionable information to improve our output performance, ensure data accuracy and improve the overall performance of the business from a sales, margin and inventory perspective.

Additionally working with ERP and vendor partners to ensure orders, distributions and invoicing are operational.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.