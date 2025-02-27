Price Book Systems & Process Coordinator

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift Time : 5.30 PM - 2.30 AM / 7.30 PM - 4.30 AM IST

About the role!

The Price Book Systems and Process Coordinator will have the overall responsibility of implementing marketing initiatives with a focus on the price book systems and process across all categories, including communication to guests and internal teams. This position will also be charged with EDI, auto replenish maintenance, rebate assistance, system documentation/training and store support.

What you will deliver:

• Lead all aspects of analysis and correction of EDI, auto replenish, inventory, rebates

• Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing and technical issues

• Collaborate cross-functionally for execution and testing

• Collaborate with Price Book System & Process Manager for process improvement and team training

• Collaborate with Merchandising and BP&A teams for reporting

• Lead training guides for price book systems

• Cross-functionally connect with Price Book, Merchandising and Training teams

• Led price book new functions and process

• Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, distributor, planograms and technical issues

• Handle Price Book launch/new store checklist and cutover tasks

• Collaborate with Price Book System & Process Manager for store opening/closings

• Supervise and mentor cross-functionally on existing or repetitive call tracking system tickets

• Perform other duties as assigned.

Experience and Qualifications:

• Ability to think tactically and strategically

• Ability to effectively communicate to all levels of the organization

• Ability to optimally prioritise multiple projects and priorities

• Strong planning and organizational skills

• High energy and strong work ethic

• Ability to set appropriate goals and realize accomplishments

• Ability to negotiate and demonstrate interpersonal skills for competitive advantage

• Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision

• Ability to follow workplace safety protocols

• Ability to synthesize information and draw actionable conclusions from it

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook

• Understanding of call tracking systems such as Service Channel

Understanding of operating systems such as PDI, Factor, SAP, S2K, ESO, Blue Yonder

• 2+ years college

• 1-3 years in retail marketing/operations and/or

• 1-3 years in accounting

You will work with:

The Price Book Systems and Process Coordinator will work with several members of Merchandising, Marketing, BP&A, Finance, IT and Operations teams to deliver valuable, actionable information to improve our output performance, ensure data accuracy and improve the overall performance of the business from a sales, margin and inventory perspective.

Additionally working with ERP and vendor partners to ensure orders, distributions and invoicing are operational.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.