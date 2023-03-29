Price & promotions development manager

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are UK Germany Spain Netherlands.
About the role:
The Convenience Pricing and Promotions Development Manager role operates within the ESA Convenience team, reporting to the Convenience Pricing Strategy & Optimization Lead.
The purpose of the role is to support and drive the delivery of a broad range of pricing and promotions developments necessary to improve capability across convenience markets.
These developments will be directed from the high-level pricing & promotions strategy and global capability handbook created and managed by the Convenience Pricing Strategy & Optimization Lead.
Key elements of the role include: mapping and assessing existing processes against the pricing & promotions global capability handbook, translation of business requirements into technical solutions and stakeholder & agency management. Program management support as part of an integrated project team will also be required.
This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include M&C Regions, technical bp teams e.g. I&E and data, marketing & loyalty and external agencies/partners.
As a member of the Convenience team, the role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and global plan.
The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.
What you’ll be supporting: