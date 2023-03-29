Price & promotions development manager

Job summary

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are UK Germany Spain Netherlands.



About the role:



The Convenience Pricing and Promotions Development Manager role operates within the ESA Convenience team, reporting to the Convenience Pricing Strategy & Optimization Lead.

The purpose of the role is to support and drive the delivery of a broad range of pricing and promotions developments necessary to improve capability across convenience markets.

These developments will be directed from the high-level pricing & promotions strategy and global capability handbook created and managed by the Convenience Pricing Strategy & Optimization Lead.

Key elements of the role include: mapping and assessing existing processes against the pricing & promotions global capability handbook, translation of business requirements into technical solutions and stakeholder & agency management. Program management support as part of an integrated project team will also be required.

This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include M&C Regions, technical bp teams e.g. I&E and data, marketing & loyalty and external agencies/partners.

As a member of the Convenience team, the role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and global plan.

The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.





What you’ll be supporting:

Map ‘as is’ processes in markets and assess these against the global capability handbook to understand gaps and opportunities to improve capability in line with the agreed roadmap of activities for Convenience price and promotions.

Define requirements to create User Stories with Convenience Pricing Strategy & Optimization Lead and brief I&E. Define Minimum Viable Product (MVP) with I&E input, work closely with Architects, Developers, Testers and Business Analysts in bp and Accenture to ensure delivery of product.

Act as a conduit between global pricing & promotions, retail market teams, bp technical teams (I&E, Data etc) and third party agencies/partners (e.g. Accenture, ESA) to ensure the development and smooth delivery into market of technical aspects of the improved pricing & promotional capability e.g. pricing & promotions tools, competitor data and reporting etc.

Manage the day-to-day relationship with the recommended competitor data supplier, ensuring delivery of appropriate competitor data into markets. Guide markets to create appropriate competitor data briefs and manage these with the supplier.

Facilitate reporting of competitor data in line with the global capability handbook into each market engaged. Set up QA process as required.

Act as super-user for the Pricing (& Promotions) tools, supporting markets with best practice and support to on-board new users.

Manage and maintain documentation relating to tools i.e. scope document, technical specifications, user guide.

Develop and manage the overall pricing and promotions roadmap with key partner (Accenture) to ensure clear objectives and milestones are mapped by activity and market.

Manage the Global Convenience Pricing & Promotions budget as well as contracts, ROs, statements of work and payments with/to suppliers. Facilitate contract/RO signatures and payments to suppliers by M&C Regions where appropriate.

Deep experience and understanding of convenience retailing, trends, customer shopping behaviour and expectation.

Experience of change management.

Proven ability to understand & translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Proven management capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities to provide a high-quality service experience to internal and external customers.

Understand what drives best in class customer experience, price perception in retail.

Good understanding of pricing strategies, trends, current and future company strategy.

Experience of small format/convenience retailing especially in pricing

Your experience might include: