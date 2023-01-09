Job summary

Job Purpose:

The Pricing Analyst is responsible for supporting the Pricing & Data Intelligence team for the execution of fuels and EV pricing for bp and Amoco branded sites. Consistent execution of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. Working collaboratively with peers in Sales, Marketing, and Supply, this role will commercially manage pricing decisions for branded fuels and EV products across multiple channels of trade to meet volume and margin targets consistent with defined pricing frameworks. This role will identify, pilot, and implement margin optimization opportunities through BP pricing actions. The Pricing Analyst will also play critical roles in defining pricing execution strategy and the evolution of advanced pricing tactics and new products in the mobility space.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage day-to-day retail fuel pricing activities within established pricing frameworks for more than 200+ million gallons of sales across assigned marketing area

Deliver annual volume and margin plan.

For assigned locations and market areas, set daily fuel prices within established pricing frameworks

Publish relevant performance reports on margins, volumes and competitive intelligence.

Lead rack pricing analytics to enhance integrated value:

Perform analysis required to inform pricing and supply performance.

Use business and financial knowledge to interpret data and provide analysis for use in the areas of benchmarking, forecasting and planning.

Collect and analyse competitive market data and fully understand our cost to serve for each market/product combination.

Support the Global Integrated Pricing Program with B2B discretionary initiatives

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree. Business, Finance, Engineering or related experience

Experience in data management, analysis and/or modelling to improve understanding and decision making

Minimum 3 years work experience in analytics and performance management or advanced degree (i.e. MBA)

Basic fluency in either PowerBI, Tableau or SQL

Strong analytical skills with the ability to manage multiple activities, including the use of more sophisticated data analytics and visualization tools

Knowledge of fuels supply chain or fuels marketing and/or sales operations a plus.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Job Purpose:

The Pricing Analyst is responsible for supporting the Pricing & Data Intelligence team for the execution of fuels and EV pricing for bp and Amoco branded sites. Consistent execution of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. Working collaboratively with peers in Sales, Marketing, and Supply, this role will commercially manage pricing decisions for branded fuels and EV products across multiple channels of trade to meet volume and margin targets consistent with defined pricing frameworks. This role will identify, pilot, and implement margin optimization opportunities through BP pricing actions. The Pricing Analyst will also play critical roles in defining pricing execution strategy and the evolution of advanced pricing tactics and new products in the mobility space.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage day-to-day retail fuel pricing activities within established pricing frameworks for more than 200+ million gallons of sales across assigned marketing area

Deliver annual volume and margin plan.

For assigned locations and market areas, set daily fuel prices within established pricing frameworks

Publish relevant performance reports on margins, volumes and competitive intelligence.

Lead rack pricing analytics to enhance integrated value:

Perform analysis required to inform pricing and supply performance.

Use business and financial knowledge to interpret data and provide analysis for use in the areas of benchmarking, forecasting and planning.

Collect and analyse competitive market data and fully understand our cost to serve for each market/product combination.

Support the Global Integrated Pricing Program with B2B discretionary initiatives

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree. Business, Finance, Engineering or related experience

Experience in data management, analysis and/or modelling to improve understanding and decision making

Minimum 3 years work experience in analytics and performance management or advanced degree (i.e. MBA)

Basic fluency in either PowerBI, Tableau or SQL

Strong analytical skills with the ability to manage multiple activities, including the use of more sophisticated data analytics and visualization tools

Knowledge of fuels supply chain or fuels marketing and/or sales operations a plus.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!