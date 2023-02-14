Job summary

We are now hiring Pricing Analyst to be based in Istanbul, Turkey. In this role, you will be reporting to the Pricing Lead and will assist the Pricing team with different aspects of the commercial activities such as margin management, commercial offer evaluation, overdue monitoring and execute thorough sales and profitability analysis on the B2B, B2C and LPG (Auto Gas) portfolio on a periodic basis. You will also have opportunity to work closely with Sales, Asset, Strategy, IT&S, Finance and Marketing teams and support them with certain activities.



Please note that this is a temporary role, and we will be hiring on a 12 months’ contract.

About the role:



In this role you will have an opportunity to:



• Create and distribute daily performance report for KPI’s such as volume, profitability and accounts receivable.

• Provide recommendations on pricing tactics and strategies to improve volume and margin maximization.

• Support pricing teams to continuously develop Pricing systems & tools.

• Act as a gatekeeper to ensure sales contract management with B2B customers (i.e. volume commitments, discounts & rebates etc) is executed in a disciplined and systematic way.

• Carry out site by site performance management ensuring site level pricing strategies support maximum gross margin delivery.

• Continuously develop the B2C, B2B & LPG pricing optimization system, manage system upgrades and data imports.



About you:



You will have a university degree preferably in Engineering, Accounting or Finance as well as the following requirements:



• Experience in finance, data analysis, management of information and KPI reporting

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with various operational tasks

• Advanced usage Excel, MS Office tools and Power BI

• Analytical thinking and teamwork capability

• Fluency in English and Turkish

