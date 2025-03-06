This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Join our Team and advance your career as Pricing Analyst, NWE Africa!

Work with cross functional teams of sales, operations, marketing, customer services, finance and control to deliver the pricing agenda across designated geographies.

The role is for Egyptian nationals only, and we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

In this role you will:

Implement strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreements, pricing rules & DOA.

Identify Pricing gaps and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to enhance Brand, Customer, Country performance.

Manage data review & analysis for post intervention learning.

Work with Pricing analysts within META Region (Middle East, Turkiye, Central Asia, Africa) & Customer Services to ensure pricing analytics, price file maintenance and MI is completed to standard.

Facilitate price change for the Automotive and Industrial businesses ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation.

Ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process.

Provide beyond pricing analytic report for marketing performance whenever relevant.

Identify potential areas for improvement / capability with local sales teams.

Recommend potential interventions and maintain a pipeline of options.

Recommend potential refinement to global pricing tools, analytics or discount scale rates to be included in the annual price review.

Own and lead the deployment of the appropriate pricing waterfall tool to aid sales in creating pricing offers ready for system and management approval.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and enhancing value by strictly adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

You will need to be successful in:

5+ years of Sales or Pricing Experience

Relevant degree

MS Office Skills including strong Excel knowledge

Technical proficiency in Pricing Software tools (SAP, COT)

Excellent analytical skills

Fluent English (written and spoken)

Experience in Data Visualization Tools (Power BI) and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage

Good understanding of the Sales and operation process

Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, Lubricant market and competition, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), basic product knowledge

Familiarity with direct and indirect sales channels

Good project & time management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding

Strong stakeholder management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Channel Management, Communication, Customer experience, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Price Management, Pricing Strategies, Pricing Tools, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.