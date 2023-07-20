This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join us and advance your career as a Fuel Pricing Analyst

As Fuel Pricing Analyst, you will be responsible for supporting retail operations by managing fuels pricing for multiple branded products across the UK. Consistent optimization of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. You will play a critical role in executing the fuels pricing strategy and pricing processes on network and site level in the UK. Working collaboratively with different teams to understand and to ensure optimal availability of data in the pricing tools and databases will be one of the key parts of the role.

This role will work closely with the Pricing Lead to determine the fuels pricing strategy and implement margin optimization opportunities. The Pricing Team, in which you will be working, is leading in the development of accurate reports to support daily pricing decisions and reports to the Senior Manager Retail Pricing Europe Cluster

This is a full-time position located in Milton Keynes with flexible work/life balance.

Join us and make a difference by:

Managing day-to-day retail fuel pricing activities with pricing frameworks to meet volume and margin targets.

Collecting and analysing competitive market data to understand market conditions, competitor tactics and cost/margin trends.

Supervising costs and pricing data via daily management information systems to support pricing reports and decisions tools.

Creating and maintaining daily and weekly reports to implement and optimize fuels pricing strategy.

Optimizing and implementing daily processes and procedures in an agile way.

Execute price decisions within the fuels pricing strategy, protocols, and legal framework.

Applying business knowledge and market intelligence to help the Pricing Team drive market performance and set the future business strategy.

Serving as contact for fuels pricing to internal stakeholders.

Assisting the Pricing Lead in determining pricing strategy on site level and the implementation of projects (new tools/processes/systems/models).

We have the following requirements:

Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Economics or competence in performance & reporting).

Data driven and analytical skills with the ability to manage multiple activities including visualization tools.

Knowledge of Value Based Pricing and/or retail fuels market is a plus.

Outstanding experience with Microsoft Excel. Experience in Power BI, SAP and data science/modelling is a plus.

Proven strong collaboration skills and attention to detail while being comfortable with problem solving.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.