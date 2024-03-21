This role is not eligible for relocation

Our FuelsPricing team is responsible for the continual assessment of BP Retail’s fuels performance against key targets, ensuring that fuel pricing is maintained at optimal levels for company owned sites and at contractual levels for dealer sites.

As Fuels Pricing Analyst, you will be primarily responsible for the volume and margin performance of BP own sites and/or Dealer Margin Share sites whereby BP recommends pump prices to 3rd party Dealers. You will also be responsible for implementing the BP fuel pricing strategy and tactical initiatives to optimise gross margin and volume performance for a portfolio of Company Owned retail sites from a fuel pricing perspective.

The Fuels Pricing Analyst will be required to build relationships with numerous stakeholders both within the Fuels UK Business and wider BP teams, including Convenience Retail, Performance and Planning, Dealer team, pricing system providers, global pricing peers and field sales teams. ​

This role is a great opportunity for a performance biased individual to demonstrate their ability and influence a major business in a positive way.

Key Responsibilities:

​​Analyse site pricing set up against other competitors and take daily pricing decisions to ensure the pricing strategy and customer perception is maintained

Undertake daily pricing processes to deliver optimal margin / volume performance for the portfolio of motorway sites, as well as working with Retail to consider the dry goods impact from a total site profitability as well as customer footfall impact.

Be primarily responsible for the volume and margin performance for BP sites

Accountable for the delivery of site fuel performance against targets and the subsequent monitoring, reporting and engagement of appropriate partners ​

The provision of standard reports and ad hoc data analysis to support pricing decisions, strategies and pro-active improvements to pricing processes.

Improve ways of working (processes, systems, interfaces) through continuous improvements.

Through working closely with field staff (both through site visits and regular contact), and the maintenance teams, establish appropriate measurable site strategies and capture local site events that impact volume/ margin delivery.

Undertake site strategy reviews, pilots, and systemic opportunities to improve the B2C Pricing function's efficiency, capability set and gross margin. ​

Key Skills:

Ability to work with complex data sets and with data from multiple sources and develop pricing models based on competitor, market, and customer data.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both as part of a team and independently, using own initiative to make decisions and drive initiatives.

Strong communication skills with an ability to develop close working relationships across functions.

Ability to prioritise and work effectively in a changing and fast-paced environment.

Highly numerate with advanced analytical skills and a strong understanding of Excel.

Strength in analysis including the ability to interpret large amounts of data to make recommendations on margin / volume optimisation.

Previous pricing and revenue optimisation and Power BI experience an advantage.

