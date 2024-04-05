Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Pricing Analyst role will assist the Pricing Manager with different aspects of the commercial activities such as margin management, pricing execution, commercial offer evaluation, overdue monitoring and execute thorough sales and profitability analysis on the B2B, B2C & LPG portfolio on a periodic basis. The role will work closely with the Sales teams and provide support to them on their day-to-day activities.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

In this role you will (be):

Create and distribute daily performance report for KPI’s such as volume, profitability and accounts receivable.

Execution of MF,Lpg&B2B pricing

Provide input to pricing teams to continuously develop Pricing systems & tools.

Accountable to implement and continuously improve the Commercial Defined Practices for B2B, B2C & LPG Pricing and actively participate in cross FVC Pricing networks.

Act as a gatekeeper to ensure sales contract management with B2B customers (i.e. volume commitments, discounts & rebates etc) is executed in a disciplined and systematic way.

Work closely with TMs and supply schedulers to maximize demand forecasting accuracy for each terminal - product combination. Track progress towards the forecasts. Identify the root cause of deviations and communicate major deviations to Supply team to avoid extra costs to BP.

Support TMs with regard to credit issues. Follow up and coordinate actions with Customer Service, Pricing, Credit and Legal Teams when required.

Provide recommendations on pricing tactics and strategies to improve volume and margin maximization.

Carry out site by site performance management ensuring site level pricing strategies support maximum gross margin delivery.

Continuously develop the B2C,B2B & LPG pricing optimisation system, manage system upgrades and data imports.

Coordinate activities among sales, asset, strategy, IT&S, finance & marketing.

Keep commercial & trade area databases up to date

Education:

Minimum Graduate, an BA, engineer or equivalent degree would be value added.

Education, Experience And Competencies

University degree

Good level of interpersonal skills – team working skills

Good communication at all levels within and outside of BP

High Level of PC skills.

Good level of financial understanding.

Have a basic understanding of accounting and credit processes

Well organized with good time management skills - ability to multi-task, prioritize, adapt, influence and network

Analytical thinker, with proven ability to seek innovative ways of addressing problems.

Very good numeric skills, data mining and processing.

Self-motivation and ready to take initiative.

Strategic thinking

Core Competencies:

Performance Bias

Leading People

Innovation

Business Awareness

Judgment & Decision Making



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.