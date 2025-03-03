Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Retail Group



The Pricing Analyst is a high impact role accountable for pricing activity in support of 140+ franchise owned retail sites within M&C Americas located on the US West Coast. The role is accountable for managing the wholesale pricing to our franchisees/dealers in alignment with our pricing strategy and defined pricing frameworks. The role will play a critical role in defining pricing execution strategy and evolving pricing capability through the adoption of advanced pricing products.

Accountable for commercially driven and compliant Retail pricing activity in support of the sustainable growth and delivery of integrated fuels gross margin for bp Americas.

Manage day-to-day retail fuel pricing activities within established pricing frameworks across assigned marketing area.

Develops data driven insights informed by expertise on market dynamics, competitor landscape and customer behaviors to identify opportunities and vulnerabilities to volume and margin performance. Acts upon insights through pricing pilots and actions to deliver margin and volume goals.

Utilizes advanced analytics and modeling techniques to evaluate pricing scenarios, assess their impact on financial performance, and recommend optimal pricing strategies.

Collaborates with operations, marketing, data-analytics and finance teams to ensure alignment of pricing strategies with overall business goals and objectives.

Provides fuel sales, fuels margin and halo effect insights to inform prospective retail site investments, strategic network planning and annual planning.

Maintains deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing to remain compliant and support legal cases with documentation and testimony as needed.

Assists as needed with the implementation of new pricing systems and technology.

Bachelors degree, quantitative field preferred

MBA preferred

4+ years B2C/B2B pricing experience or relevant experience in related activities that support/impact gross margin generation in the Americas

Strong commercial and analytical skills with proven ability to develop and act upon data driven insights

How much do we pay (Base)? $85,000 - $120,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours[LC1] of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee[LC2] . You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



