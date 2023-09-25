Pricing Analyst - Strategic Pricing Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Purpose Works with cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, GBS, finance, control in Country leadership team and PU level (when required) to execute the 4 elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies. 1. Enforce the pricing rules of the game (Pricing waterfall, discounting & rebate policy, including pricing DoA, embed operational guidelines and monitor the pricing framework in line with the Customer Charter. 2. Support Strategic Pricing initiative in Europe. Prepare analysis for new products pricing, floor pricing, list prices, and recommended retail prices 3. Work in coordination with operational, strategic and GBS pricing teams to deliver overall pricing objectives. 4. Driving standardisation and process improvement. This role is also responsible to provide designated geographies market/ customer insights to the strategic pricing members in Marketing, and recommend improvement areas related to pricing and beyond pricing on overall marketing performance.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Purpose Works with cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, GBS, finance, control in Country leadership team and PU level (when required) to execute the 4 elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.1. Enforce the pricing rules of the game (Pricing waterfall, discounting & rebate policy, including pricing DoA, embed operational guidelines and monitor the pricing framework in line with the Customer Charter.2. Support Strategic Pricing initiative in Europe. Prepare analysis for new products pricing, floor pricing, list prices, and recommended retail prices3. Work in coordination with operational, strategic and GBS pricing teams to deliver overall pricing objectives.4. Driving standardisation and process improvement.This role is also responsible to provide designated geographies market/ customer insights to the strategic pricing members in Marketing, and recommend improvement areas related to pricing and beyond pricing on overall marketing performance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Implementation of strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreement, pricing rules & DOA

Identify Pricing gaps between the current state and the Pricing Strategy / Customer Policy and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to enhance Brand, Customer, Country, Cluster or Regional performance.

Data review & analysis for post intervention review & learning

Facilitate price change for designated geographies and market space/ channels ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation including below and all not listed activities on price change management: Price Change Management (New SKU / Bulk Change) Pricing Templates Price List in all relevant and required format for all businesses GST Management / Distributor Margin Change Management Distributor Floor Stock Credit Note during Price Increase or decrease Price Premium Analysis

Ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process. Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

Provide beyond pricing analytic report for marketing performance whenever relevant

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Commerce Graduate / Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent university degree, or relevant professional experience

Experience

Significant experience in Sales / Pricing. MS Office Skills, Flair for IT, prior experience in Sales Process and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage

Skills & Competencies

Good understanding of the Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement

Exposure to Sales Process Automation

Adequate understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs, basic product knowledge

Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels

Good project & time Management

Strong pricing and analytic skills

Fluency in local languages of the designated geographies both verbally and in writing



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.