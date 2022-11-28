Pricing Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

für den Standort Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



The purpose of the role is to support all B2B pricing processes execution (in Europe) in alignment with approved policies and guidelines, including necessary analytical Support.

Your tasks:

Support daily setting of pricing and margin options by region to be used by the sales team within set authorities

Develop, adjust and implement the required pricing processes and tools to ensure quick adaptation to business and market needs

Support simplification, automatization, and standardization of pricing in Europe

Super user activities for PROS and SAP

Support the implementation of the B2B strategy per country

Support margin capture in line with financial plans

Get market insights through cluster approach or similar

Analyze market dynamics and competitors price position in collaboration with Sales and Marketing Supply teams

Support Innovation Agenda

Influence and provide guidance to sales based on pricing analytics, through clusters or other options

Liaise with stakeholders, especially with Sales to allow an honest and open conversations about customers, business needs, etc.

Assure reliable Plan and GFO updates

University degree or equivalent experience

Commercial experience in pricing and sales

Midstream and trading knowledge

Good SAP and PROS experience as well as advanced Excel and data analytics skills

Advanced analytical skills

Strong negotiating, communication and influencing skills

Knowledge of Regulatory Compliance & Assurance

Fluency in German and English, other languages beneficial