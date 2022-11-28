Site traffic information and cookies

Pricing Analyst (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142653BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

für den Standort Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

The purpose of the role is to support all B2B pricing processes execution (in Europe) in alignment with approved policies and guidelines, including necessary analytical Support.

Your tasks:

  • Support daily setting of pricing and margin options by region to be used by the sales team within set authorities
  • Develop, adjust and implement the required pricing processes and tools to ensure quick adaptation to business and market needs
  • Support simplification, automatization, and standardization of pricing in Europe
  • Super user activities for PROS and SAP
  • Support the implementation of the B2B strategy per country
  • Support margin capture in line with financial plans
  • Get market insights through cluster approach or similar
  • Analyze market dynamics and competitors price position in collaboration with Sales and Marketing Supply teams
  • Support Innovation Agenda
  • Influence and provide guidance to sales based on pricing analytics, through clusters or other options
  • Liaise with stakeholders, especially with Sales to allow an honest and open conversations about customers, business needs, etc.
  • Assure reliable Plan and GFO updates
Our requirements:
  • University degree or equivalent experience
  • Commercial experience in pricing and sales
  • Midstream and trading knowledge
  • Good SAP and PROS experience as well as advanced Excel and data analytics skills
  • Advanced analytical skills
  • Strong negotiating, communication and influencing skills
  • Knowledge of Regulatory Compliance & Assurance
  • Fluency in German and English, other languages beneficial
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

