Job summary

Role Synopsis

Reporting to the ‘Global Strategic Pricing Manager’ within Castrol Global Marketing, the Pricing Intervention Manager will act to implement key pivotal initiatives relating to trade spend management & promotional effectiveness in Castrol’s markets. They will work as part of a wider global project team known as GtN (‘Gross to Net’) striving to drive improvement in margin performance through the development of recommendations & standard methodology to optimize discounts, rebates & promotions. Their ultimate purpose will be to improve a geography’s pricing efficiency, driving simultaneous growth in margin & market share.

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with stakeholders at a country level to understand current strategy, processes & market specific complexities.

Deliver the GtN framework within their assigned geography creating pricing recommendations with a focus on competitive intelligence, customer segmentation, trade spend management & promotional effectiveness.

Propose & gain buy-in for new pricing strategies with special emphasis on discounts, rebates & promotion effectiveness.

Delivery of portfolio GtN targets on pricing interventions, taking ownership of results & developing actions to address any performance shortfalls

Responsible for managing relationships with key stakeholders, including but not limited to local pricing teams, Castrol & global pricing leadership, sales & marketing colleagues.

Develop GtN delivery frameworks, best practices & initiatives to support GtN delivery & continuous improvement.

Incorporate local market context into the global framework & recommend improvements to delivery & strategy

Keep abreast of the latest pricing trends & take an innovative approach to pricing, constructively challenging the GtN framework where appropriate.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree with 5+ years’ pricing OR High School Diploma with 10+ years’ pricing experience

Essential Requirements

Minimum 5+ years pricing or other commercially oriented experience (including some strategic)

Must be able to work East Coast hours and various global time zones as needed for meetings (this could require some later evenings or earlier mornings)

Leading & delivering cross team projects

Developed analytical capability to solve problems

Stakeholder management, influencing & presentation to leadership

Desirable Criteria

Developing & implementing best practice

Industry knowledge including competitors & market trends

Experience working in a diverse/global team

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

How much do we pay (Base)? $123,000 - 229,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!