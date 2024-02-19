This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Role Synopsis

The incumbent is reporting to the ‘Global Strategic Pricing Manager’ within Castrol Global Marketing, the Pricing Intervention Manager will act to implement key critical initiatives relating to Global Pricing transformations, Gross To Net, and other pricing projects in Castrol’s markets. They will work in wider team known as Global Pricing Team. Their ultimate purpose will be to improve and enhance a geography’s pricing efficiency/processes, driving simultaneous growth in margin & market share.

What you will deliver !!

Work closely with collaborators at a country level to understand current strategy, processes & market specific complexities.

Delivery of the pricing tools, GtN framework within their assigned geography.

Collaborating closely with PU project tags and acting as the key point of contact between the project team and the PU, Co-facilitate with the pricing tags requirements collecting and process identification & mapping with PUs

Co-lead with the PU pricing tags the implementation of pricing projects within the PU, including all localised comms & training activities

Identify and lead PU risks/issues & mitigations/resolutions. Support with early life support user issue & feedback management on behalf of the global project team

Propose & gain consensus for the new pricing strategies, tools and projects

Responsible for handling relationships with key collaborators, including but not limited to local pricing teams, Castrol & global pricing leadership, sales & marketing colleagues.

Incorporate local market context into the global framework & recommend improvements to delivery & strategy

Experience and Qualifications!

Education

A university degree or equivalent experience is important & a business qualification is good to have.

Experience

Must have Skills:

Minimum 10 years pricing or other commercially oriented experience (including some strategic)

Leading & delivering cross team projects

Developed analytical capability to solve problems

Collaborator management, influencing & presentation to leadership

Strong communicator and ability to form partnerships and collaborate across teams, regions and segment to complete results

Desirable

Developing & implementing standard process

Industry knowledge including competitors & market trends

Experience working in a diverse/extended teams across globe.

Skills & Competencies

The type of individual suited to this role is a self-starter with excellent analytical skills. You’re a dedicated problem solver, possess a sharp commercial skill & have strong decision-making capabilities.

You have experience in delivering & leading projects.

Excellent attention to detail is required, as is the ability to analyse, interpret & present. You should be able to deliver recommendations from large volumes of data.

You’re experienced at using market research to drive insights & can influence strategy direction.

Motivated & results oriented; working well as part of a team.

A strong & effective communicator who can operate at all levels of our organization. You must have excellent influencing skills to empower & bring others with you

You possess well developed prioritization & time planning skills with strong ability to deliver results on schedule.

Proficiency in both written & spoken English.

