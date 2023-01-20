Pricing Lead UK

About the role:
The B2C Fuels Pricing team is responsible for the day-to-day pricing across company owned sites. The B2C team is responsible for the continual assessment of BP Retail’s fuels performance against key targets, ensuring that fuel pricing is maintained at optimal levels for company owned sites and at contractual levels for dealer sites.
The B2C Pricing Lead will manage and develop the overall tactical direction of fuels pricing both on network and on site level, with the aim to optimise the margin/volume balance. On a daily basis, the B2C Pricing Lead will ensure excellent execution of pricing processes.
The B2C Pricing Lead will be required to build and maintain relations with several stakeholders within the Customer & Products stream such as LT members, Operations, Convenience retail, Site Support team, Fleet department, Marketing, Finance and Supply as well as our suppliers.
This role requires to come to the office 3 days a week and report into the senior manager retail pricing Europe cluster #2.
What you’ll be supporting:
Ensure compliance with the legal framework, esp. competition law, as well as business policies, e.g. Code of Conduct and HSSE
Accountable for overall profitability of the B2C fuels business in the UK
Define and execute B2C country pricing strategies in line with agreed retail pricing frameworks; Optimize Gross Margin generation across own sites
Coach the Senior Pricing Analyst, the pricing analysts and coordinate all Pricing activities in the country
Determine daily margin requirements and set daily price changes per product
Develop national and regional tactics
Accountability for initiating and managing new pricing concepts & tactics
Own pricing interface into HVO JV, including representation at JV board meetings
Managing the introduction of new products into retail
Support successful rollout and implementation of Polaris in the UK
Support development and implementation of integrated retail value optimization capabilities, including key stakeholder management
Accountability for managing global integrated pricing projects (requirement gathering, user acceptance testing, measurement/evaluation, and implementation)
Constantly monitor the B2C fuels market and prices, analyse deviations, initiate countermeasures by using all tools available
Act as local pricing focal point for all stakeholders. Advise staff and management to optimize business results
Represent pricing as part of M&C UK Leadership team, including build strong relationships based on trust, transparency, and constructive challenge.
Your experience might include:
Specialization:
Studies in Business / Economics / Marketing
Knowledge/ work experience:
Experienced professional in Pricing
Experience working in Retail / Retail Operations
Supply or sales experience of advantage
Experience implementing Value Based Pricing is desired
IT Affinity