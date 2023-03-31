Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Pricing Manager

The Pricing Manager is responsible for managing and executing National Convenience Pricing Strategy while ensuring the consistency and competitiveness of the pricing in convenience stores.

In this role You will:

Implement and develop end-to-end shop pricing strategies and plans, shaping pricing standards in line with value chain strategy

Lead tools and process development to support pricing strategy across the local Convenience team

Lead price assessment processes and ensures the achievement of profit margins considering purchase price changes and customer expectations

Develop and lead clear as-you-go processes as a part of range management exit plans

Monitor market activities, delivers and translate learnings into business actions

Support local teams with category-specific insights and recommendations and supports them with pricing and promotion strategies. Liaises with other departments to implement operational excellence practices for pricing

Ensure full compliance towards all legal requirements regarding shop pricing

Manage agile cooperation between teams and networks and ensures acquiring of information as well as proactive communication

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 2 years of experience as a Retail Buyer or direct meaningful experience within a trading and pricing environment

Highly motivated, with the ability to deliver goals in an agile environment

Experience in setting and managing pricing strategies in FMCG retail.

Strong team-working skills with the ability to work with others across the retail business

Highly numerate with strong analytical and excel spreadsheet skills

Proficiency in Polish and conversational-level of English

