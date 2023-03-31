Site traffic information and cookies

Pricing Manager

  • Location Poland - South - Krakow
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146914BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Pricing Manager

The Pricing Manager is responsible for managing and executing National Convenience Pricing Strategy while ensuring the consistency and competitiveness of the pricing in convenience stores.

In this role You will:
  • Implement and develop end-to-end shop pricing strategies and plans, shaping pricing standards in line with value chain strategy
  • Lead tools and process development to support pricing strategy across the local Convenience team
  • Lead price assessment processes and ensures the achievement of profit margins considering purchase price changes and customer expectations
  • Develop and lead clear as-you-go processes as a part of range management exit plans
  • Monitor market activities, delivers and translate learnings into business actions
  • Support local teams with category-specific insights and recommendations and supports them with pricing and promotion strategies. Liaises with other departments to implement operational excellence practices for pricing
  • Ensure full compliance towards all legal requirements regarding shop pricing
  • Manage agile cooperation between teams and networks and ensures acquiring of information as well as proactive communication

What You will need to be successful:
  • Minimum 2 years of experience as a Retail Buyer or direct meaningful experience within a trading and pricing environment
  • Highly motivated, with the ability to deliver goals in an agile environment
  • Experience in setting and managing pricing strategies in FMCG retail.
  • Strong team-working skills with the ability to work with others across the retail business
  • Highly numerate with strong analytical and excel spreadsheet skills
  • Proficiency in Polish and conversational-level of English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support
  • Additional days off
  • Equity matching program
  • And many other benefits


