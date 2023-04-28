Pricing Manager, UK

Job summary

Location: Milton Keynes



The UK Convenience Pricing Manager role operates within the UK Convenience team.

The purpose of the role is to define, manage and deliver the UK Convenience business pricing strategy and to support the promotional strategy process, to ensure that we offer good value to our customers, drive positive price and value perception and improve customer visits, sales and margin.



The role will own the UK pricing strategy, developed in conjunction with the Global Convenience Pricing Lead and aligned to the high-level Global CVC pricing & promotions strategy and capability handbook.



Key elements of the role include: developing and implementing the UK convenience price and promotional strategy; developing and delivering all pricing and promotions reporting for the UK convenience business, especially competitor price position mapping; ownership and use of the pricing and promotions tools for UK; manage the governance of price and promotion decisions



This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include Global Convenience Price & Promotions; UK Trading team; OPEX; Finance; Forecasting & Replenishment/Supply Chain; Marketing & Loyalty and external agencies/partners (e.g. competitor data supplier, pricing tool developer etc).



As a member of the UK Convenience team, the role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and market plan.

The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.



Accountabilities

• Supported by the Global Convenience Pricing lead, develop and manage the pricing and promotions strategy for the UK convenience business.

• Define pricing rules and support adherence to agreed promotional principles for the UK and create a pricing and promotional strategy/policy document that clearly explains the UK price and promotional strategy.

• Manage the day-to-day relationship with the recommended competitor data supplier, ensuring delivery of competitor data into the UK market. Create appropriate competitor data briefs and manage these with the supplier. Manage the regular QA process for competitor data.

• Manage and communicate regular reporting of competitor data in line with the global capability handbook into the UK market and use this to identify actions required to maintain position against pricing strategy.

• Work closely with UK Trading team to agree and manage actions relating to price, using the price reporting and strategy to drive decision-making.

• Chair regular governance meeting with key stakeholders to raise, discuss and agree decisions/actions relating to price and promotions to maintain position vs pricing strategy and support margin management (e.g. cost price recovery decisions, price investment campaigns etc).

• Act as super-user for the pricing and promotions tools, supporting other UK users with best practice and provide support to on-board new users.

• Manage and maintain documentation relating to UK pricing and promotions e.g. pricing strategy & policy, user guide for pricing tool etc.

• Manage the UK pricing budget as well as contracts, ROs, statements of work and payments with/to suppliers (e.g. competitor data, pricing tool license fee). Facilitate contract/RO signatures and payments to suppliers.



Job Holder Requirements

• Degree level education.

• Deep experience and understanding of UK convenience retailing, trends, customer shopping behaviour and expectation.

• Experience of small format/convenience retailing ideally in trading/pricing/customer role.

• Understand what drives best in class customer experience, price perception in retail.

• Good understanding of pricing strategies, trends, current and future business strategy.

• Proven ability to understand & translate reporting/data into business actions

• Experience of stakeholder management/influencing role

• Experience of change management.



Skills & Competencies

• Excellent communication, influencing and relationship-management skills.

• Excellent organisational, planning, and written and oral communication skills.

• Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills.

• Strong team player and able to lead agile squads.

• Self-starter with drive and initiative.

• Strong focus and passion for customers.

• Good understanding of business strategy and its value drivers.

• Good data and reporting skills, strong numeracy

