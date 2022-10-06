Pricing Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.

Job Profile Summary



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help



Job Purpose



The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in EV industry to strategize pricing principle with continuous monitor & optimization methods to achieve best profitability, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.



Key Accountabilities

Strategy: Define EV charging pricing principal and improvement framework

Intelligence: build intelligence mechanism / tools to monitor competition evolvement, pricing level, discount / rebates and period

Monitor: pricing evolvement monitoring serving for sales strategy reference, Monitor and report to the central team and the use of discounts and rebates within the region.

Identify: pricing gaps in the current state and the pricing strategy / rules of the game and define collaboratively with all functions to close these performance gaps to enhance brand, customer, country and cluster or regional performance. (This should underpin annual sales and marketing activity), potential areas for improvement / capability with local sales teams.

Recommend potential interventions and business case influence

Validate: periodical review price positioning of a predefined “basket of goods” collaborating with customer insight data to validate competitive price positioning at consumer level in all major channels.

Validate with Sales and marketing we care delivering enough value to the customer groups;

Lead: dynamic pricing tool concept, development and deployment

Job Holder Requirements

Education

Bachelor’s degree with Master preferred.

Experience

EV charging pricing background preferred

Financial and project management background preferred

Exceptional logical thinking

Knowledge of pricing analytical tool development

Exceptional analytical skills.

Knowledge of EV business

Commercial sales and marketing experience

Experience in working in a matrix organisation with multiple stakeholders

Fluent Spoken and Written English preferred.

Passionately champions personal and process safety and proactively manages risks

Reduces complexity and addresses inefficiencies in processes, systems, and structures

Actively manages performance, ensures accountability and rewards success

Desirable Criteria