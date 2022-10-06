Pricing Manager, bp pulse China

Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.
Job Profile Summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help
Job Purpose
The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in EV industry to strategize pricing principle with continuous monitor & optimization methods to achieve best profitability, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.
Key Accountabilities