Pricing Manager, bp pulse China

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Job Profile Summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help
Job Purpose
The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in EV industry to strategize pricing principle with continuous monitor & optimization methods to achieve best profitability, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.
Key Accountabilities
Job Holder Requirements
Education
Experience
Desirable Criteria
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.