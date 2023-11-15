Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pricing Manager, bp pulse China

Pricing Manager, bp pulse China

Pricing Manager, bp pulse China

  • Location China - Shanghai
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ054446
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.


Job Description:

Job Profile Summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help

Job Purpose

The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in EV industry to strategize pricing principle with continuous monitor & optimization methods to achieve best profitability, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.

Key Accountabilities

  • Strategy: Define EV charging pricing principal and improvement framework
  • Intelligence: build intelligence mechanism / tools to monitor competition evolvement, pricing level, discount / rebates and period
  • Monitor: pricing evolvement monitoring serving for sales strategy reference, Monitor and report to the central team and the use of discounts and rebates within the region.
  • Identify: pricing gaps in the current state and the pricing strategy / rules of the game and define collaboratively with all functions to close these performance gaps to enhance brand, customer, country and cluster or regional performance. (This should underpin annual sales and marketing activity), potential areas for improvement / capability with local sales teams.
  • Recommend potential interventions and business case influence
  • Validate: periodical review price positioning of a predefined “basket of goods” collaborating with customer insight data to validate competitive price positioning at consumer level in all major channels.
  • Validate with Sales and marketing we care delivering enough value to the customer groups;
  • Lead: dynamic pricing tool concept, development and deployment

Job Holder Requirements

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree with Master preferred.

Experience

  • EV charging pricing background preferred
  • Financial and project management background preferred
  • Exceptional logical thinking
  • Knowledge of pricing analytical tool development
  • Exceptional analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of EV business
  • Commercial sales and marketing experience
  • Experience in working in a matrix organisation with multiple stakeholders
  • Fluent Spoken and Written English preferred.
  • Passionately champions personal and process safety and proactively manages risks
  • Reduces complexity and addresses inefficiencies in processes, systems, and structures
  • Actively manages performance, ensures accountability and rewards success

Desirable Criteria

  • At least 5+ years’ relevant deep EV industry experience in pricing development and management, with solid previous case demonstrations
  • Excellent communicator with deep people leadership experience who can coordinate a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders
  • Experience of defining and delivering pricing strategy in their areas of responsibility


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp