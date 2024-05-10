Pricing Operation Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities

Investigate and resolve pricing issue raise by sales and pricing team.

Support Price and SKU change pricing related activities.

Support pricing managers in Pricing Variation Formula (PVF) customer price list calculation and validation.

Support pricing specialist to investigate,log, and follow throught pricing engines issue with vendor.

Participate and support pricing related business projects.

Maintenance of Pricing Optimisation template (POT).

Perform various business analyses to support decisions regarding pricing

Assist in the development, maintenance and design of pricing procedures, dashboard and analysis.

Provide regular and ad hoc pricing analysis and reporting for management.

Support training and development of Pricing Dashboard.

Provide regular updates on pricing developments and raise any issues or roadblocks.

Support Pricing Governance to ensure pricing guardrails are in place and ensure pricing governance are in place

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Essential Education & Experience

Ideal candidates will have a degree with at least 3- 5years of finance/business/management or other proven experience.

Intermediate Power BI knowledge with up to date knowledge of latest Power BI features and functionality

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other MS Office application.

Highly adaptable, with strong inter-personal skills and able to deal with ambiguity and changing priorities.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Experience in working at all stages of the project lifecycle.]

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



