Pricing Operations Analyst – Middle East & Pakistan

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Works with cross functional teams of sales, operations, marketing, customer services, finance, control in the cluster and META (Middle East, Turkiye, Central Asia, Africa) level (when required) to execute the 4 elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.

The role is responsible for enabling improved performance through effective and efficient pricing and performance management across the business in the assigned geographies, using all systems available.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Enforce the pricing rules of the game (Pricing waterfall, discounting & rebate policy, including pricing DoA, embed operational guidelines and monitor the pricing framework in line with the Customer Charter.)

Operationalise the Pricing DOA (Delegation of Authority) and pricing framework and deal change via SPOC (Standardised Pricing Offer Calculator) and/or Pricing Engine and/ or any agreed digital pricing tools and approval processes. Collaborate with Pricing Tools SPA and input requirements for pricing tools when required to drive automation, fast, transparent and simplified decision making and approval process.

Deliver process change & business improvement initiatives (where necessary) to achieve the transparency required by the IPP Discount & Rebates such as visibility of discounts & rebates in ERP systems and compliance with discount framework and DoA.

Driving standardisation/simplification and process improvement.

Provide designated geographies market/ customer insights to the strategic pricing forums and recommend improvement areas related to pricing and beyond pricing on overall business performance.

Implementation of strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreement, pricing rules & DOA

Identify Pricing gaps and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to enhance Brand, Customer, Country performance.

Data review & analysis for post intervention review & learning

Work with Pricing analysts within META & customer service to ensure pricing analytics, price file maintenance and MI is completed to standard.

Facilitate price change for the Automotive and Industrial businesses ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation

Ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process.

Provide beyond pricing analytic report for marketing performance whenever relevant

Identify potential areas for improvement / capability with local sales teams.

Recommend potential interventions and maintain a pipeline of options

Recommend potential refinement to global pricing tools, analytics or discount scale rates to be included in the annual price review.

Own and lead the deployment of the appropriate pricing waterfall tool, Z-offer, Pricing Engine within the region to aid sales in creating pricing offers ready for system and management approval

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

Education:

Degree or equivalent business qualification(s) is desirable.

Experience:

5-7 years of Sales / Pricing Experience. MS Office Skills, Flair for IT, Prior experience in Sales Process, Technical proficiency in Pricing Software tools (JDE, Pricing Engine), experience in Data Visualization Tools (Power BI) and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage.

Skills & competencies:

Good understanding of the Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement

Exposure to Sales Process Automation

Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), basic product knowledge

Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels

Good project & time Management

Strong pricing and analytic skills

Fluent Spoken and Written English



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.