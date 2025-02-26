Pricing Operations Lead - Africa (3 Months Fixed Term Contract)

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Works with cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, FBT, finance, control in Country leadership team and PU level (when required) to implement the fundamental elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.
About bp
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous
learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
Key Accountabilities
Implementation of strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreement, pricing rules and DOA
Identify Pricing gaps between the current state and the Pricing Strategy / Customer Policy and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to enhance Brand, Customer, Country, Cluster or Regional performance.
Data review and analysis for post intervention review and learning
Guide pricing analyst within META and FBT to ensure pricing analytics, price file maintenance and MI is completed to standard
Facilitate price change for designated geographies and market space/ channels ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation
Ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process. Act in a manner consistent with the bp Values and Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.
Provide beyond pricing report for marketing performance whenever needed
Education
Commerce or Engineering qualification or equivalent
Experience
5-7 years of Sales or Pricing Experience
MS Office Skills, JDE, Flair for IT, prior experience in Sales Process and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage
Skills & Competencies
Experience in Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement
Exposure to Sales Process Automation
Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs, basic product knowledge
Good presentation skills
Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels
Good project & time management
Strong pricing and analytic skills, data crunching abilities
Fluency in local languages of the designated geographies both verbally and in writing
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.