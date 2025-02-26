Pricing Operations Lead - Africa (3 Months Fixed Term Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Works with cross functional teams of marketing, sales, operations, FBT, finance, control in Country leadership team and PU level (when required) to implement the fundamental elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous

learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Implementation of strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreement, pricing rules and DOA

Identify Pricing gaps between the current state and the Pricing Strategy / Customer Policy and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to enhance Brand, Customer, Country, Cluster or Regional performance.

Data review and analysis for post intervention review and learning

Guide pricing analyst within META and FBT to ensure pricing analytics, price file maintenance and MI is completed to standard

Facilitate price change for designated geographies and market space/ channels ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation

Ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process. Act in a manner consistent with the bp Values and Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

Provide beyond pricing report for marketing performance whenever needed

Education

Commerce or Engineering qualification or equivalent

Experience

5-7 years of Sales or Pricing Experience

MS Office Skills, JDE, Flair for IT, prior experience in Sales Process and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage

Skills & Competencies

Experience in Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement

Exposure to Sales Process Automation

Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs, basic product knowledge

Good presentation skills

Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels

Good project & time management

Strong pricing and analytic skills, data crunching abilities

Fluency in local languages of the designated geographies both verbally and in writing

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.